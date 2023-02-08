BLACKSBURG — After boosting its NCAA Tournament resume last weekend, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team saw its resume take a sizable hit Wednesday night.

Boston College beat the Hokies for the second time this season, winning 82-76 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (14-10, 4-9 ACC) lost to BC for the fifth consecutive time, including a 70-65 overtime loss on Dec. 21.

Boston College (12-13, 6-8) remains the lone ACC school that Virginia Tech coach Mike Young has yet to beat. He is 0-5 against Boston College in his four seasons at Tech.

The Hokies were coming off a win over nationally ranked Virginia last weekend but trailed for the entire second half Wednesday.

The Eagles won for the fourth time in their last six games.

Eagles center Quinten Post did not play in the teams’ December meeting because of a preseason foot injury, but the Mississippi State transfer from the Netherlands scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday. The 7-foot Post had 16 points and three 3-pointers in the first half Wednesday.

Chas Kelley III had 17 points and four 3-pointers for the Eagles. Devin McGlockton added 14 points.

Grant Basile scored 33 points and made four 3-pointers for Virginia Tech. Justyn Mutts had 16 points and six rebounds.

Tech point guard Sean Pedulla had 12 points; he was 4 of 13 from the field. Tech guard Hunter Cattoor had eight points; he was 2 of 10 from the field.

BC shot 49.2% from the field to the Hokies’ 41.9%.

Boston College was 12 of 24 from 3-point range, while Tech was 10 of 32.

BC outrebounded the Hokies 40-30.

Basile scored to cut the lead to 44-34 with 17:58 to go, but Makai Ashton-Langford answered with a 3-pointer.

Basile stole the ball and dunked to cut the deficit to 47-36, but McGlockton answered with a dunk of his own.

Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 49-39, but McGlockton answered with a layup. McGlockton made another layup, was fouled on the play and sank the free throw to extend the lead to 54-39.

After Pedulla buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 54-42, Kelley made one of two free throws for a 55-42 lead.

Basile made three free throws to cut the lead to 55-45 with 12:25 remaining. Mutts scored to cut the lead to 55-47 with 11:58 left, but Kelley answered with a 3-pointer for a 58-47 cushion.

Pedulla made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 58-48 with 11:00 left, but Post answered by making two free throws.

Prince Aligbe buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 63-48 with 9:03 to go.

After Basile scored, Post scored to extend the lead to 65-50.

Basile made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-53 with 7:30 remaining, but Aligbe answered with a 3-pointer for a 68-53 cushion.

Cattoor made two free throw to cut the deficit to 68-55, but Post answered with a basket.

Basile drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 70-58, but Post scored on a tip-in to extend the lead to 72-58 with 3:55 left.

Pedulla buried a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 72-61 with 2:42 to go, but Kelley answered with a layup.

Mutts made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 74-62. Basile scored to cut the lead to 74-64 with 1:10 left.

Ashton-Langford made two free throws for a 76-64 lead with 1:08 to go. Basile made a 3-pointer and a layup to cut the lead to 76-69 with 55 seconds left.

Ashton-Langford made two more free throws for a 78-69 lead. After Pedulla made a layup, McGlockton scored for an 80-71 lead.

Pedulla made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 80-74 with 39 seconds left. Mutts made two free throws to cut the lead to 80-76 with 18.6 seconds left.

Kelley made two free throws to extend the lead to 82-76 with 14.6 seconds left.

Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox missed his fourth straight game because of a family matter.

Tech guard Rodney Rice missed his seventh straight game with a broken finger. Young does not expect Rice to play again this season.

Down 20-17, the Eagles went on a 15-2 run to grab a 32-22 lead with 4:22 left in the first half. The Eagles made four 3-pointers in the run. They led the rest of the way.

The Hokies were shooting 38.1% from the field at that point to Boston College’s 50%. Boston College was 6 of 11 from 3-point range at that point, while Tech was 2 of 11.

The Eagles led 39-27 at halftime.

Virginia Tech shot just 38.5% from the field in the first half, including 15.4% (2 of 13) from 3-point territory. Cattoor and Pedulla were 1 of 10 from the field combined in that half.