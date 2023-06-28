The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is going to get another crack at LSU.

The Hokies will visit the defending NCAA champion Tigers in a Final Four rematch in the marquee game of the inaugural ACC-SEC Women's Basketball Challenge. The pairings for the Challenge were announced Wednesday.

LSU star Angel Reese and the rest of the Tigers will host the Hokies at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. The game will air on an ESPN channel yet to be announced.

Virginia will host Missouri at 5 p.m. that day in another Challenge duel.

The Tigers beat the Hokies 79-72 in the Final Four in Dallas in March before defeating Iowa in the championship game. The Tigers trailed Tech 59-50 entering the fourth quarter.

LSU, which went 34-2 last season, becomes the second 2023 Final Four team on the Hokies' 2023-24 schedule. It was announced earlier this month that Tech will take on Iowa and its star, Caitlin Clark, on Nov. 9 in the inaugural Ally Tipoff at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

LSU was ranked No. 1, Iowa No. 3 and Virginia Tech No. 9 last month in ESPN's "Way-Too-Early Top 25."

Virginia Tech returns three starters — two-time ACC player of the year and 2023 second-team Associated Press All-American Elizabeth Kitley; point guard Georgia Amoore, who was named the most valuable player of the ACC tournament and Tech's NCAA regional; and guard Cayla King.

Kitley had 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in the loss to LSU, while Amoore had 17 points and King 14 points.

Reese was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four. The first-team AP All-American averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds last season. She had 24 points and 12 rebounds against Tech.

Two other Tigers who started in the Final four win over Tech are also returning — guard Flau'jae Johnson (11 ppg, 5.9 rpg), last season's SEC freshman of the year, and guard Kateri Poole.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey's team no longer boasts Alexis Morris, who had 27 points against Tech, and LaDazhia Williams, who had 16 points in that game.

But after the season, LSU grabbed two stars out of the transfer portal — former Louisville point guard Hailey Van Lith and third-team AP All-American Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.

Van Lith (19.7 ppg, 4.5 assists per game) and Morrow (24.7 ppg, 12.2 rpg) were rated by ESPN last month as the top two players who were plucked out of the portal. Alanna Micheau, who is transferring from Minnesota to Tech, was rated No. 20 on that list. Matilda Ech, who is transferring from Michigan State to Tech, was ranked No. 26.

USA Today this week rated Reese the No. 7 player on its "Way-Too-Early 2024 WNBA Draft big board," with Amoore No. 8, Kitley No. 11 and Van Lith No. 15. Reese, Amoore and Van Lith have the option of returning to college for the 2024-25 season, though.

LSU's incoming freshman class includes guard Mikaylah Williams, who won the Morgan Wooten Award as the national high school player of the year.

This will be the first time Tech has faced a reigning NCAA champ since the Hokies lost to 2019 NCAA champ Baylor in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament (there was no 2020 NCAA tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic). That Baylor team was also coached by Mulkey.

Given the Challenge pairing, it is now a safe bet that Tech won't be facing LSU the previous week in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic. Tech, LSU, UConn, UCLA and UVa are among the eight teams in that field. That Nov. 24-25 event does not have a tournament format; each team's two foes will be predetermined.

UVa has never faced Challenge foe Missouri before. Missouri went 18-14 overall and 6-10 in the SEC last year. The Tigers lost in the second round of the WNIT.

Missouri returns Hayley Frank (15.4 ppg) and 2023 SEC all-freshman pick Ashton Judd (7.4 ppg).

Virginia went 15-15 overall and 4-14 in ACC play last season.

Other Challenge games of note include 2023 Final Four participant South Carolina visiting NCAA tournament participant North Carolina; Notre Dame visiting fellow Sweet 16 participant Tennessee; Elite Eight participant Miami visiting NCAA tournament participant Mississippi State; Elite Eight participant Louisville visiting Sweet 16 participant Mississippi; and Duke visiting fellow NCAA tournament participant Georgia.

It was announced in November that the ACC-SEC Challenge would replace the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in men's and women's basketball. ESPN no longer has a television rights deal with the Big Ten.