Virginia Tech made it through fall camp without any positive COVID-19 cases

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wrapped up fall camp over the weekend without a single player testing positive for COVID-19 or spending time in quarantine.

It was a far cry from the situation the Hokies found themselves in last year at this time when they barely had enough available players to practice.

“Each day we are happy that there's no bad news,” Fuente said.

Fuente told reporters in February that playing through the COVID-19 pandemic last season was “strangest and oddest situation” he’s ever dealt with. The Hokies started having issues when students returned to campus and COVID-19 went through the majority of the roster including the coaching staff.

There have been rising case numbers across the country, but Tech has avoided issues thus far with the opener against North Carolina a little more than a week away.

"I don't know what else we can do,” Fuente said. “We're in as good of shape as we can be without being 100 percent (vaccinated)."

The university announced in June it would require students to submit proof that they have been vaccinated before the start of the fall semester. Students looking for an exception to the policy must submit a notarized request on religious or medical grounds.