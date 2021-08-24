Virginia Tech made it through fall camp without any positive COVID-19 cases

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wrapped up fall camp over the weekend without a single player testing positive for COVID-19 or spending time in quarantine.
It was a far cry from the situation the Hokies found themselves in last year at this time when they barely had enough available players to practice.
“Each day we are happy that there's no bad news,” Fuente said.
Fuente told reporters in February that playing through the COVID-19 pandemic last season was “strangest and oddest situation” he’s ever dealt with. The Hokies started having issues when students returned to campus and COVID-19 went through the majority of the roster including the coaching staff.
There have been rising case numbers across the country, but Tech has avoided issues thus far with the opener against North Carolina a little more than a week away.
"I don't know what else we can do,” Fuente said. “We're in as good of shape as we can be without being 100 percent (vaccinated)."
The university announced in June it would require students to submit proof that they have been vaccinated before the start of the fall semester. Students looking for an exception to the policy must submit a notarized request on religious or medical grounds.
According to university data from Tuesday, 95% of the students and 83% of the employees have reported they are fully vaccinated.
Fuente said his team is well above the 85 percent or higher threshold the ACC medical advisory group set that allows teams to relax mitigation strategies (spacing/masking) as long as they have no active cases.
The ACC’s medical advisory group is made up of individuals from each member institution and includes infectious disease experts, public health experts, campus student health experts, team physicians, athletic health care administrators and a mental health expert.
“The Medical Advisory Group has adjusted protocols based on the lessons learned last year, the availability of vaccines and the current state of the pandemic,” the group’s chairperson Dr. Cameron Wolfe said, in a previous release. “We will continue to work closely with local public health to ensure our protocols and efforts are synchronized. Just like last year, there may be a need to adjust as the pandemic evolves and we will be prepared to do so in the best health interests of our student-athletes.”
Fully vaccinated players don’t have to participate in a surveillance testing regime based on the group’s latest guidance. Unvaccinated individuals on a team with a vaccination rate of 85 percent or higher must be tested once per week.
The ACC adopted a COVID-19 game rescheduling policy that states any team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19 shall be deemed a forfeit with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win given to its scheduled opponent.
"I hope that nobody has to go down that road," Fuente said.