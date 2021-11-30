 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech-Maryland Men's Basketball Preview Capsule
0 comments

Virginia Tech-Maryland Men's Basketball Preview Capsule

{{featured_button_text}}

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Virginia Tech at Maryland

7:15 p.m. at Xfinity Center

TV: ESPN2

Records: Virginia Tech 5-2; Maryland 5-2

Last meeting: Maryland won 64-47 at home on March, 4, 2015

Notes: This game is part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Tech is 5-9 in the Challenge. … This will be the teams' first meeting since Maryland left the ACC. Maryland has beaten Tech five straight times. … Maryland dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 after a Nov. 17 home loss to George Mason. … The Terrapins are coming off a 63-55 loss to Louisville in the final of the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in the Bahamas. … Maryland's Eric Ayala is averaging 15.1 points. He was on the preseason watch lists for the Wooden Award and the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. … Rhode Island graduate transfer Fatts Russell averages 12.9 points for Maryland. Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 Georgetown transfer, averages 10.7 points. … Maryland lost in the second round of the NCAAs last season.

Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert