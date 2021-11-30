Virginia Tech-Maryland Men's Basketball Preview Capsule

Men’s Basketball
Wednesday
Virginia Tech at Maryland
7:15 p.m. at Xfinity Center
TV: ESPN2
Records: Virginia Tech 5-2; Maryland 5-2
Last meeting: Maryland won 64-47 at home on March, 4, 2015
Notes: This game is part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Tech is 5-9 in the Challenge. … This will be the teams' first meeting since Maryland left the ACC. Maryland has beaten Tech five straight times. … Maryland dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 after a Nov. 17 home loss to George Mason. … The Terrapins are coming off a 63-55 loss to Louisville in the final of the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in the Bahamas. … Maryland's Eric Ayala is averaging 15.1 points. He was on the preseason watch lists for the Wooden Award and the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. … Rhode Island graduate transfer Fatts Russell averages 12.9 points for Maryland. Qudus Wahab, a 6-foot-11 Georgetown transfer, averages 10.7 points. … Maryland lost in the second round of the NCAAs last season.
— Mark Berman
