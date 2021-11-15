Virginia Tech men beat backyard rival Radford

Radford (1-2), which was coming off a 73-52 loss at Virginia, shot just 28% from the field.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tech was 10 of 23 from 3-point range (43.5%), while Radford was 2 of 24 from that distance (8.3%).

Radford turned the ball over 18 times and was outrebounded 41-32.

With Virginia Tech leading just 25-20 early in the second half, the Hokies went on an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 33-20 with 15:31 to go. Aluma had the first three baskets of that run.

Leading 39-26, Tech went on a 13-3 run to extend the cushion to 52-30 with 10:06 remaining. Tech sank three 3-pointers in the run.

The 13-3 run began when a Murphy dribbled the ball through the legs of a Radford defender as he raced between that defender and another Highlander, continued dribbling and then passed the ball to Mutts for an alley-oop dunk.

South Florida transfer Rashun Williams scored eight points for the Highlanders.

With the game tied at 7, Virginia Tech went on a 13-0 run to build a 20-7 lead with 8:31 left in the first half. Tech led the rest of the game.

Radford finished the first half on a 13-5 run. So the Hokies led just 25-18 at halftime.