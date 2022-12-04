Virginia Tech men 'didn't blink' in win over No. 18 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team picked up its first marquee win of the season Sunday.

The Hokies led the entire second half en route to an 80-72 win over 18th-ranked North Carolina at Cassell Coliseum.

"We needed today. We needed the Tar Heels, someone of that ilk, to play and that heightened sense of awareness and embracing the grit and the grime that goes along with winning games of this nature," Tech coach Mike Young said. "A good day for the Hokies."

Down 57-39 with 12:38 to go, UNC went on a 25-10 run to cut the lead to 67-64 with 3:06 left. But North Carolina came no closer.

"They didn't blink," Young said of his players. "A level of toughness and a level of resolve when the heat's on."

Power forward Justyn Mutts had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 ACC). He had 21 of his points in the second half.

"Mutts was special," Young said. "Mutts was the best player on the floor today."

Mutts was 12 of 16 from the field.

"Just being more aggressive," Mutts said. "My coaches, my teammates keep telling me to take more shots. … A lot of times I pass stuff up. Just looking to score more than I have in the past. That's not really something I always look for myself, as much as I try to get my teammates involved. But just trying to do that a little more today."

Tech shot 50.8% from the field.

What made the Tech offense click?

"Giving the ball to Justyn Mutts down low, it makes life easier for everyone else," said guard Hunter Cattoor, who had all 13 of his points in the first half.

The Hokies, who upset UNC in the ACC semifinals in March, have recorded back-to-back wins in this series for the first time since beating UNC twice in the 2006-07 season.

"Virginia Tech is a force in the ACC," Mutts said. "This is not news to me. It shouldn't be news to anybody else."

The Hokies gained some pregame inspiration from WWE wrestling.

"We were just going around the room, saying what everybody's character was," Mutts said. "It just sets the tone — 'It's going to be a dogfight, just be ready to fight.’"

The Hokies handed UNC (5-4, 0-1) its fourth straight loss.

The Tar Heels played without star center Armando Bacot (16.1 ppg, 11.1 rpg), who suffered a bruised shoulder in the team's loss at Indiana on Wednesday.

Tech outrebounded UNC 39-25.

"We harped on it and we harped on it and we harped on it," Young said about rebounding. "Certainly, losing Bacot is hurtful for them in that part of the game."

Tech freshman reserve guard MJ Collins had eight points and eight rebounds. He snared five offensive rebounds — one more than the entire UNC team grabbed.

"I told my coaching staff and players that I guess I'm a little big [man] now," the 6-foot-4 Collins said with a grin. "Once we boxed out, my athleticism just took over. And on the offensive end, some of those boards were just tipped to me."

"He's going to be a really, really good player," Young said.

The Hokies had 16 assists on their 31 baskets.

"We haven't been playing our best basketball yet, I believe, and we took a step in the right direction tonight," Cattoor said. "We took a step in our connectivity on the defensive end and the offensive end."

The Hokies scored 42 points in the paint.

"We've just got guys that are so versatile, can score inside and out," Mutts said. "We've had games where we made, like, 14 3s. And everybody in the ACC knows that we can do that. And just having that fear in the back of people's minds just opens up so much for us."

Tech made only seven 3-pointers, but UNC was just 3 of 17 from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels shot 39.1% from the field in the first half but 53.6% in the second half.

Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Pete Nance had 18 points apiece for UNC, but no other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

Tech had four players score in double figures, including Sean Pedulla (14 points) and Grant Basile (12 points).

After UNC cut the lead to 67-64, Mutts scored and Basile made two free throws to extend the lead to 71-64 with 2:05 left.

Seth Trimble scored for UNC, but Pedulla sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 74-66.

After UNC's Tyler Nickel scored, Collins made two free throws to extend the lead to 76-68 with 31.4 seconds left.

RJ Davis made two free throws for UNC, but Mutts answered with two free throws for a 78-70 lead with 21.4 seconds to go.