Virginia Tech men seek another win over skidding North Carolina

With the 18th-ranked North Carolina men’s basketball team heading to Blacksburg for a Sunday showdown, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young has been busy eyeing game film.

But he has not limited himself to UNC’s recent games. He also eyed the video of the Hokies’ 72-59 ACC semifinal win over the Tar Heels last March.

“I just watched it, to see what we did offensively, see how we guarded defensively,” Young said Friday in a phone interview. “The tempo was to our liking. … It’s even hard to fathom, limiting North Carolina … to 59 points.”

The keys to winning Sunday will be the same keys behind Tech’s win in March, said Young.

“It’s the same scout any time you play them,” he said. “Your ball handling has to be very good. Your shot selection has to be very good, which leads to the defensive end — your transition defense and getting your defense set. And then you’ve got to rebound. They will always be a very good rebounding team and this team is no different. … If you botch one of the four, you’re in for a tough night.

“We didn’t turn it over [in the semifinal]. Shot selection was good. We made shots. Consequently, we kept them out of transition. And we rebounded well.”

UNC (5-3) returns center Armando Bacot (16.1 ppg and 11.1 rpg this year) and guards Caleb Love (19.1 ppg), RJ Davis (15.1 ppg) and Leaky Black (7.6 ppg) from last year’s team.

But the Tar Heels will enter Sunday’s 3 p.m. game on a three-game slide. They lost their final two games in the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon (a 70-65 loss to Iowa State and a quadruple-overtime loss to Alabama) to fall from No. 1 to No. 18 in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. They fell 77-65 at Indiana on Wednesday.

“Their guard play, their shot selection has been poor,” ESPN analyst and ex-Hokies coach Seth Greenberg said in a phone interview. “Their inability to establish Armando Bacot and then play off of that [has been a problem]. Their reliance on [shots by] Love and R.J. Davis [has been an issue].

“I would expect to see them play through the post a little bit more [Sunday] and establish Bacot a little bit more.”

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said at his press conference Friday at UNC that foes’ physicality on defense this season has bothered UNC’s ball movement and spacing.

Turnovers have also been a problem. UNC has committed 94 turnovers this year, including 27 by Bacot.

Defense has also been an issue for the Tar Heels.

“They were out-toughed on both sides of the ball in the Indiana game,” Greenberg said. “Indiana’s ball pressure and physicality pushed them out, sped them up and impacted their decision-making. And then offensively, Indiana beat them to balls.

“I would think they’re going to be more competitive [Sunday].”

But UNC could have a tough time guarding the Hokies (7-1).

“You cannot simulate what Mike does offensively in your practice,” Greenberg said. “They have so many plays and counters and actions and counters. It’s a hard game plan defensively for a team that’s struggling defensively.”

The Hokies are looking to record back-to-back wins in this series for the first time since Greenberg’s Hokies won both meetings with UNC in the 2006-07 season en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Greenberg said that to beat UNC on Sunday, the Hokies must be physical on defense.

“The most underrated thing about Mike’s teams is how physical they are defensively,” Greenberg said.

After the ACC semifinal game, Davis said Tech’s physicality on defense bothered his team. Bacot had 19 points, but Tech made it hard for the Tar Heels to get him the ball and then double-teamed him when they did.

When the Hokies are on offense Sunday, said Greenberg, they must not let UNC’s defense dictate the kind of shots they take.

“Carolina doesn’t impact you defensively like they have maybe in the past, so they’ll be able to run whatever they want,” Greenberg said of the Hokies.

Davis said at his press conference Friday that the UNC defense has not done a very good job of protecting the paint this season.

Tech beat UNC in March even though it did not have the inside depth it boasts this season. Former Tech center Keve Aluma is now playing in Japan, but power forward Justyn Mutts is back and Grant Basile, Mylyjael Poteat and Lynn Kidd have all seen action in the paint this season.

“I feel as good as I’ve felt in our time here with that part of our game,” Young said.

Young often used a four-guard lineup in that semifinal win, enabling Tech to keep the ball moving and forcing one of UNC’s big men to defend a guard.

But don’t expect Young to use a four-guard lineup Sunday.

“I’m not comfortable with that for a number of reasons,” Young said.

After all, last year’s Tech team not only had guards Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla and Darius Maddox but also guards Storm Murphy (now playing in Germany) and Nahiem Alleyne (now at UConn).

And that UNC team had forward Brady Manek, who led the Tar Heels in 3-pointers last season. He is now playing overseas. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance (12.3 ppg) has replaced him.

“Nance is very, very good. He’s doing as much for the North Carolina team as Manek did. They’re just different,” Young said. “And we’re different.

“I’m not there internally yet where I’m comfortable playing a four-guard lineup.”

Young said Friday he did not yet know if injured reserve guard Rodney Rice or injured reserve forward John Camden will play Sunday.

Tech’s top two scorers in the semifinal win were Maddox and Aluma. Maddox had 20 points off the bench in that game but is just 6 of 20 from the field in the past two games combined.

Bacot hurt his shoulder in Wednesday’s loss, but Davis said Friday that he expects all his players to be able to play Sunday.

The seniors on the Tech football team and their parents will be honored by football coach Brent Pry in a halftime ceremony Sunday. The final Tech football game of the season was canceled, so the seniors did not get a senior-day ceremony.