Virginia Tech men squash Dayton

BLACKSBURG — When the Virginia Tech men's basketball team visited Dayton last December, the Flyers led the entire second half.

But the Hokies did not have Grant Basile last season.

The Wright State graduate transfer Grant Basile scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half to lead the Hokies to a 77-49 rout of Dayton in Wednesday night's rematch at Cassell Coliseum.

Thank in part to Basile, Tech led 42-21 at halftime.

This time, it was the Hokies (9-1) who led the entire second half.

Basile also grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked four shots and sank four 3-pointers in the win.

Dayton (5-5) beat Tech 62-57 last year but shot just 30% from the field Wednesday.

Dayton's 49 points were the fewest Tech has allowed in a game this season.

Sean Pedulla had 19 points for Tech.

Trailing 12-6 with 14:31 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 34-6 run to build a 40-18 cushion with 47 seconds left in the half. Basile had 18 points and four 3-pointers in the run.

The Hokies shot 56.3% from the field in the first half.

Basile was 8 of 10 from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Basile had almost as many baskets in the first half as the entire Dayton team (nine).

Dayton shot just 24.3% from the field in the half, including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

Tech clicked in the first half even though Justyn Mutts, who was named the ACC player of the week on Monday, played only seven minutes in that half because of foul trouble.

Dayton, which was ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, was minus two injured starters Wednesday.

Darius Maddox, who has been in a shooting slump of late, had 12 points for Tech.

Reserve forward John Camden, who had missed the past three games with an ankle injury, returned to action Wednesday.

Freshman nonscholarship reserve Owyn Dawyot (Cave Spring) had two points for Tech.