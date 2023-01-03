Virginia Tech men to host Clemson

While the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has suffered back-to-back losses, its next foe is off to a 3-0 start in ACC play.

Clemson, which is 11-3 overall, will visit the Hokies (11-3, 1-2) at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

The Hokies suffered an overtime loss at Boston College on Dec. 21 and fell 77-75 at Wake Forest last weekend.

Virginia Tech starting guard Hunter Cattoor missed the Wake Forest game after leaving the BC game with a bruised elbow.

Hokies coach Mike Young declined to be interviewed Tuesday, but a Virginia Tech spokesman said Tuesday that Cattoor's playing status for the Clemson game would be a game-time decision. Young said after the Wake Forest loss that he thought Cattoor would play Wednesday.

The playing status of freshman guard Rodney Rice will also be a game-time decision Wednesday, said the Virginia Tech spokesman. Rice has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery. He was also a game-time decision for the Wake Forest game. Young said after the Wake Forest loss that Rice, who took part in pregame warmups last weekend, was close to making his college debut.

Clemson squashed Wake Forest 77-57 at home on Dec. 2.

The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak. They thrashed nonleague foe Richmond 85-57 in Greenville, S.C., on Dec. 17 and won 79-66 at Georgia Tech last Wednesday. They beat visiting North Carolina State 78-64 last weekend for their first 3-0 start in ACC play in five years.

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson had 31 points and 15 rebounds in the win over State. He became the first Tiger to have at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game since Horace Grant in a 1987 game.

The 6-foot-8 Tyson, who was named the ACC co-player of the week on Monday, is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Chase Hunter averages 14.6 points for Clemson, while 6-10 center PJ Hall averages 12.5 points.

The Tigers lead the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (38.8%).

Clemson has lost to South Carolina, Iowa and Loyola of Chicago. The Tigers own a double-OT win over Penn State, which lost to the Hokies in November.

Virginia Tech lost at Clemson in the teams' regular-season finale last March. But the Hokies beat the Tigers in overtime in the second round of the ACC Tournament to begin their memorable ACC Tournament championship run. Darius Maddox made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime to give the Hokies a 76-75 win in that game.