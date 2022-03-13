Virginia Tech men to play Texas in NCAA tournament in Milwaukee

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team reaped a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play sixth-seeded Texas in the round of 64 on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The NCAA pairings were announced Sunday night. The Hokies will play at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a game that will air on TBS.

The Hokies (23-12), who were put in the East Region, earned an automatic NCAA bid as the ACC tournament champs.

This will be the first time the Hokies have ever played the Longhorns in men’s basketball.

Texas (21-11) received an at-large bid. Texas finished fourth in the Big 12 standings with a 10-8 league mark before losing to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Texas is on a three-game losing streak, including a home loss to Baylor and a road loss to Kansas in its final two regular-season games. The Hokies, on the other hand, have won 13 of their last 15 games.

The Longhorns were ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last week. But in the wake of the loss to TCU, they could fall out of the final AP poll when it is announced Monday.

Chris Beard, formerly the coach at Texas Tech, is in his first season as the Longhorns’ coach. Texas boasts wins over Tennessee, Iowa State, Kansas and TCU.

The Virginia Tech-Texas winner will face third-seeded Purdue or 14th-seeded Yale in the round of 32 on Sunday in Milwaukee.

Purdue (27-7) lost to Iowa in the Big Ten title game Sunday. The Boilermakers finished third in the Big Ten standings with a 14-6 league mark. They have beaten North Carolina, Villanova, Iowa (twice), Illinois (twice), Ohio State, Michigan, Rutgers, Indiana and Michigan State.

If Tech advances to the Sweet 16, it will head to Philadelphia to play No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 15 seed St. Peter’s, No. 7 seed Murray State or No. 10 seed San Francisco.

Virginia Tech is the No. 46 overall seed in the 68-team field. Notre Dame, which is the No. 47 overall seed, has the worst seed among the at-large teams. That would indicate the Hokies were in grave danger of being left out of the NCAAs had they not won the automatic bid as ACC tournament champions.

The Hokies entered the ACC tournament on the NCAA Tournament bubble, needing to win two or three games to boost their at-large resume. But they won four games in four days to grab the ACC’s automatic bid.

“We [knew] going into this tournament we’re going to have to win a couple [to boost the resume],” Tech guard Hunter Cattoor said Saturday night after his team beat Duke in the ACC final. “And then once we won our first one, we were saying, ‘Why not win the whole thing? We won’t even have to worry about waiting on Selection Sunday to see if our name’s called.’”

This is the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for the Hokies. They made the NCAAs in the final three years of the Buzz Williams coaching era. They would not have made the NCAAs had there been a tournament in 2020, but the event was not held that year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tech made the NCAAs last year, which was Mike Young’s second season as the Hokies’ coach. Seventh-seeded Florida beat the 10th-seeded Hokies 75-70 in overtime in the round of 64 in Indianapolis.

The entire NCAA Tournament was held in the Indianapolis area last year because of the pandemic, but the tournament has gone back to multiple sites around the country this year.

Virginia Tech is one of five ACC teams in the NCAA field. Wake Forest, which finished fifth in the ACC standings, did not get a bid.

Duke, the No. 2 seed in the West, will face Cal State Fullerton in the round of 64.

Miami, the No. 10 seed in the Midwest, will play No. 7 seed Southern Cal in the round of 64.

North Carolina, the No. 8 seed in the East, will play No. 9 seed Marquette in the round of 64.

Notre Dame, one of the last four at-large teams to make the field, will play Rutgers in a “First Four” game in Dayton; the winner will be a No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 seed Alabama in the round of 64.

Virginia Tech is one of four teams from the commonwealth in the field.

Longwood, which earned an automatic bid as the Big South tournament champ, is the No. 14 seed in the South and will play No. 3 Tennessee in the round of 64.

Norfolk State, which earned an automatic bid as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament champ, is the No. 16 seed in the East and will play No. 1 seed Baylor in the round of 64.

Richmond, which earned an automatic berth as the Atlantic 10 tournament champ, is the No. 12 seed in the Midwest and will play No. 5 seed Iowa in the round of 64.

