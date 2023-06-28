The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team added another high-profile matchup to its nonconference schedule.

It isn’t the one that would have been the most intriguing matchup for the inaugural ACC-SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge.

The Hokies will visit Auburn in the first matchup between the programs since the 1999-2000 campaign. The pairings of the Challenge were announced Wednesday.

Auburn, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament, will host the Hokies at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The game will air on an ESPN channel yet to be determined.

Texas A&M, led by former Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams, is still heading to Virginia for a challenge game. The Aggies will face Virginia for only the second time — and first in Charlottesville — in a matchup that tips off at 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Auburn is the second SEC team that will appear on the Hokies’ schedule. Tech will face South Carolina on Nov. 10 as part of the Hall of Fame Series tripleheader inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Tech could still face Texas A&M and Williams in the ESPN Events Invitational scheduled for Nov. 23-26 in Orlando, Fla. The bracket for that event has not been announced.

It will be nearly 24 years between meetings for Virginia Tech and Auburn. The programs haven’t met on the hardwood since the San Juan Shootout on Dec. 21, 1999, which the Tigers won 73-63.

Tech and Auburn have only played in Neville Arena once before. That came on Dec. 8, 1973 — the season after the Hokies won the National Invitation Tournament — and the Tigers won that matchup 76-74 with the Hokies shooting a miserable 29.7% from the field and Calvin Wade’s last-second shot not falling.

Tech has never defeated Auburn outside of Blacksburg in the previous eight matchups. The Hokies have won the two meetings in Blacksburg.

The Hokies went 19-15 and lost at Cincinnati in the first round of the NIT.

Tech opened the season with an 11-1 record and were ranked as high as No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Hokies return double-digit scorers Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor, but will need to replace the production of Grant Basile and Justyn Mutts.

Mike Young utilized the transfer portal to fill needs with the additions of Tyler Nickel (UNC), Mekhi Long (Old Dominion) and Robbie Beran (Northwestern), and oft-injured Rodney Rice should be back to full health after being shut down last season with a broken finger in his right hand.

Auburn returns five of its top seven scorers from a team that went 21-13 and lost to Houston in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers, with a strong returning nucleus, were one of five teams “next in line” in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25.”

Forward Johni Broome, a second-team all-SEC selection, shined in his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Morehead State. The 6-foot-10 forward paced the team with averages of 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds to go along with shooting 52.7% from the field.

Auburn lost Wendell Green Jr. to the NBA and Allen Flanigan as a transfer to Ole Miss.

UVa and Texas A&M have only met once before, with that meeting coming on Dec. 29, 1961, in Jonesboro, Ark. The Aggies edged the Cavaliers 60-59.

The Cavaliers went 25-8, claimed a share of its 11th ACC regular-season title and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Texas A&M is ranked 19th in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25.” Guard Tyrece Radford, a former Hokie, averaged 13.3 points and is one of four starters returning from last season’s team that advanced to the SEC championship game and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Other Challenge games of note include 2023 Final Four participant Miami visiting NCAA tournament participant Kentucky; Duke visiting Sweet 16 participant Arkansas; Sweet 16 participant at North Carolina; Pittsburgh hosting NCAA tournament participant Missouri; and Clemson playing at Sweet 16 participant Alabama.

It was announced in November that the ACC-SEC Challenge would replace the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in men's and women's basketball. ESPN no longer has a television rights deal with the Big Ten.