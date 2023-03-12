BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team received a bid to the NIT on Sunday night.

The Hokies (19-14) will visit No. 4 seed Cincinnati (21-12) in the first round of the 32-team tournament at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The game will air on ESPN2.

Tech last played in the NIT in 2016. The Bearcats last played in the NIT in 2010.

The Bearcats, coached by former UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller, went 11-7 in the American Athletic Conference and lost in their conference semifinals.

Ex-Hokie Landers Nolley II averages a team-high 16.6 points for the Bearcats. Nolley also played against Tech last season, when he was on Memphis' team.

Tech last played the Bearcats in 1991, when they were Metro Conference rivals.

Virginia Tech received one of 21 at-large bids to the NIT, as did the Bearcats. Eleven teams received automatic bids as conference regular-season champions who did not wind up in the NCAA tournament.

Tech is unseeded. Only the top 16 overall teams in the field were seeded.

If Tech beats the Bearcats, it will face No. 1 seed Rutgers or Hofstra in the second round Saturday or Sunday.

Tech would face No. 2 seed Colorado, No. 3 seed New Mexico, Seton Hall or Utah Valley if it makes the quarterfinals.

Virginia Tech is one of only two ACC teams in the field, along with No. 1 seed Clemson. North Carolina declined an invitation, while Wake Forest did not get one.

Liberty is also in the field. The third-seeded Flames will host Villanova in the first round.

Under NIT policy, the No. 1 seeds go to the first four teams left out of the NCAAs. So Oklahoma State, Rutgers and Clemson got No. 1 seeds. UNC would have been a No. 1 seed had it accepted an NIT bid. With UNC skipping the NIT, Oregon got a No. 1 seed.