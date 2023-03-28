Mekhi Long is heading across the commonwealth to play for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team.

Long, who was a starting forward for Old Dominion as a senior this year, verbally committed Tuesday to play for the Hokies next season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation who asked to remain anonymous.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Long will be joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer. He will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was Long's second year as a starter for Old Dominion, which went 19-12 overall and 11-7 in the Sun Belt Conference. He averaged 10.7 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds. He averaged 32.7 minutes in 30 games. He made 28 3-pointers, up from nine the previous year. He recorded a team-best 46 steals. He scored in double figures in 17 games.

He had 11 double-doubles this season, including a league-best nine in Sun Belt play.

Long had 10 points and 11 rebounds in ODU's 75-71 loss to the Hokies in the Charleston Classic in November. He had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Maryland-Eastern Shore. He had 19 points and 19 rebounds in a game against Coastal Carolina. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds against James Madison. He had 13 points and 12 rebounds against Georgia Southern, as well as against Georgia State. He had 17 points and 12 rebounds against Appalachian State. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds against Southern Mississippi.

He averaged 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 32.8 minutes in 32 games in the 2021-22 season, when ODU belonged to Conference USA. He recorded a team-best 52 steals. He blocked 25 shots.

Long averaged 4.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 17.2 minutes in 19 games as an ODU backup in the 2020-21 season.

Virginia Tech will be Long's third college stop. He began his college career at Atlantic 10 member Rhode Island, averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 30 games as a freshman backup in the 2019-20 season.

The Maryland native played for three high schools during his prep career, including Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock and Bishop McNamara High School in Maryland. He was rated the No. 43 small forward in the nation in the graduating class of 2019 by ESPN.