Virginia Tech men's basketball adds Rice center Mylyjael Poteat

Another big man is transferring to Virginia Tech.

Rice center Mylyjael Poteat tweeted Tuesday that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-9, 260-pound Poteat averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 13.8 minutes for Conference USA member Rice (16-17, 7-11) as a sophomore this year. He played in 33 games this year, starting just three. He shot 62% from the field — the seventh-best single-season field-goal percentage in Rice history. He had 14 dunks.

Poteat scored in double figures 14 times this year, including an 18-point outing against UAB. He had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a season-ending loss to Ohio University in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

He averaged 4.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.1 minutes off the bench as a freshman in the 2020-21 school year, when he played in 13 games.

Poteat has three years of eligibility left, including his extra season of eligibility.

The Reidsville, North Carolina native averaged 16.7 points and 10.1 rebounds as a senior at The Burlington School in North Carolina, helping his team make the final of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A state tournament.

Poteat becomes the third frontcourt player to announce his intention to transfer to Virginia Tech in as many weeks.

Two-time All-Horizon League second-team forward Grant Basile of Wright State tweeted last week that he is transferring to Tech. The 6-9 Basile averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds as a fourth-year junior this year.

Memphis forward John Camden tweeted two weeks ago that he would be transferring to Virginia Tech. The 5-8 Camden was redshirted as a Memphis freshman this year, so he lacks the experience of Basile and Poteat.

Tech has signed both Camden and Basile since their announcements.

The Hokies needed to find experienced frontcourt players in the transfer portal. Star center Keve Aluma has decided to stay in the NBA Draft and not return to Tech for a sixth year of college. Tech will also need to replace starting power forward Justyn Mutts if he also decides to stay in the draft and not return for a sixth year of college. The team's top frontcourt reserve, David N'Guessan, has entered the transfer portal.

With the addition of Poteat, Virginia Tech is down to two available scholarships to pass out to recruits this spring. One of them would go to Mutts if he decides to return to the Hokies.

Aluma averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds this year, while Mutts averaged 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The NBA G League announced Tuesday that Aluma is one of 44 NBA Draft prospects who will be participating in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will be held May 16-17 in Chicago. NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and executives will be on hand to watch the games and drills.

Certain players who do well in the NBA G League Elite Camp will get to participate in the NBA Draft Combine, which will be held May 18-22 in Chicago.

Aluma participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp last year but was not asked to move on to the NBA Draft Combine, so he withdrew from the 2021 NBA draft and returned to Tech. But the two-time All-ACC second-team pick has already decided to stay in the draft this year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.