Virginia Tech men's basketball game Saturday canceled

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team had to cancel another game because of COVID-19 issues Wednesday.
Tech fans must now hold their breath and hope that the Hokies can play in next week's ACC Tournament.
The ACC announced Wednesday that the Hokies' Saturday regular-season finale at North Carolina State has been canceled because of quarantining and a contact-tracing review in the Tech program.
On Tuesday, the ACC had announced that Tech's home finale Wednesday against Louisville was canceled because of a contact-tracing review.
Neither news release made mention of someone within the Tech program testing positive and being the cause of the contact-tracing review.
The 21st-ranked Hokies are 15-5 overall and in third place with a 9-4 league mark.
The cancellation of Saturday's game means Tech is assured of a top-four finish in the standings and a double bye in the ACC Tournament.
So Tech would not have to play again until the quarterfinals next Thursday (March 11), giving Tech more time to get players out of quarantine.
But how sharp will the Hokies be if they do play in the quarterfinals?
Tech would have gone 11 straight days without playing a game if it is able to return to action for the ACC quarterfinals at the Greensboro Coliseum. And who knows how limited practices would have been during that layoff?
Virginia Tech has already had one long layoff this season, and its first game back did not go well.
The Hokies’ home games against Florida State and Louisville three weeks ago were postponed because of foes’ COVID-19 issues.
But Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own that week. So Tech had to postpone a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with FSU.
Hokies coach Mike Young said two weeks ago that two non-players in the program tested positive and “too many” players were quarantined and unable to practice because of contact tracing.
The Hokies had as few as four players at practice during that layoff.
After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech last Tuesday. It was their first game since Feb. 6.
"We lost our edge a little bit," Young said after the loss to Georgia Tech. "No excuse, … but I got a number of guys over there in that hotel [quarantining] for 10 days and … now we’re going to play an ACC league game.
“I’ve referenced playing with our teeth sharp. I was concerned that we would lose some of that. And I saw that. Just not that same toughness, that same connectedness that has come to define this team."
The Hokies bounced back with a home rout of Wake Forest last Saturday. That has now turned out to be their final game of the regular season.
A return in the ACC quarterfinals would mean Tech would have played only two games in the previous 32 days.
This will be the first time Tech has ever enjoyed a double bye in the ACC Tournament; 2014 marked the first time that event had two rounds prior to the quarterfinals.
This is the first time Virginia Tech has earned a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament since 2010, when then-coach Seth Greenberg's Hokies were the fourth seed. The league had only 12 teams then, so Tech had only a single bye before playing in the quarterfinals.
The Hokies are a safe bet to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, although the games against FSU, Louisville, UNC and N.C. State that were scrapped did cost Tech some chances to improve its resume for seeding purposes. ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Tech as a No. 7 seed in his "bracketology" entering Wednesday's games.