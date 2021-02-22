Virginia Tech men's basketball girds for 1st game after long layoff

The Cardinals fell 99-54 at UNC last weekend. It was Louisville's first game since Feb. 1 because of another pause.

"You have guys that are actually coming back from having COVID, and then you have guys that just aren't able to get in the gym with their teammates to be able to continue to practice because of the hypersensitivity of making sure the virus doesn't spread," Louisville coach Chris Mack said.

"There's no substitute when you have to actually be on a basketball court reacting, catching your breath, changing ends of the floor. … You also have the challenge of just the lack of repetitions and the lack of continuity from practice to practice.

"You take one step forward and you take two steps back when you go through a pause, even it's for a few days."

Wake Forest beat Division II member Catawba 70-62 on Dec. 31 after not having played a game since Nov. 27 because of a pause. Six straight Wake losses followed the Catawba game.

Young gave Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes a call last week.

"Our team [pause] was 33 days having zero activity," Forbes said. "That first game back is tough. And it's tough for a week or so or two weeks, to get those guys back in shape.