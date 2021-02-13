 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech men's basketball has positive test so UNC game postponed
VT

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young, shown addressing his team in a Feb. 3 loss at Pittsburgh, and the Hokies will not visit North Carolina as planned on Tuesday.

 Associated Press

For the first time this season, there has been a positive COVID-19 test in the Virginia Tech men's basketball program.

The ACC and Virginia Tech announced Saturday that the Hokies' game Tuesday at North Carolina has been postponed because of a positive test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Tech program.

The 18th-ranked Hokies (14-4, 8-3) have not played since beating Miami last weekend, but that was because of opponents' COVID-19 issues.

Coach Mike Young's team was supposed to host Florida State on Feb. 9, but that game was postponed on Feb. 1 because of FSU's COVID-19 issues. The Hokies were supposed to host Louisville on Saturday, but that game was postponed Wednesday because of Louisville's COVID-19 issues.

With the UNC game postponed, Tech's next scheduled game is Feb. 20 at No. 17 FSU.

This is the sixth time this season a Tech men's basketball game has been postponed or canceled. A November game was canceled because of Temple's COVID-19 issues. A Jan. 2 game at Virginia was postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues, while a Jan. 20 game was postponed because of Boston College's COVID-19 issues.

A number of Virginia Tech sporting events this school year have been postponed because of a positive test or tests on a Tech team and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing, including a Sept. 19 football game against UVa; a men’s soccer game against UVa in October; and four women’s volleyball matches in October.

