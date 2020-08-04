Virginia Tech men's basketball team adapts to workouts during pandemic

Mike Young has been a basketball coach since the 1980s.
But now he is doing something new — coaching in a mask.
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team began summer workouts at the Hahn Hurst Basketball Practice Center last month, but with coaches wearing masks and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's strange," Young said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I'm not comfortable with a mask. … I've been doing this for 35 years and to have obstruction on your face is different. But as we talk about with our team, … we have no choice. This is what we're doing.
"Nobody wants to play any more than me. Nobody wants to play any more than [point guard] Wabissa Bede. And if we're going to have that opportunity, we've got to adhere to the things that have been put in place by the people here and others."
The Hokies began reporting to campus in late June. All but one player (a graduate transfer still finishing work on his bachelor's degree) is now in Blacksburg.
Young said none of his players have tested positive for COVID-19.
"When we had everybody back and they tested right away, we were good," Young said. "There was another test administered shortly after that; we were good.
"There's a very strict protocol on testing and an EKG and a period of quarantine before they can come into the building. And then once they come into the building, … each day, your temperature's checked, you get your armband and you can move about the building freely."
Thirteen players have been participating in workouts. A recent arrival is in quarantine while awaiting test results and has not yet been cleared to enter the facility.
The players are not in masks during workouts, but the coaches are.
"That's probably not going to change before we have a vaccine," Young said.
So Young has to make sure his tone of voice conveys his message.
"To not be able to see a facial expression, they may think you're mad at them. You're not," he said.
Young tries to stay 6 feet away from his players when he talks to them.
"It's a complete transformation on how you deal with … your team," he said. "When you address … a group of players, you [usually] bring it in and you put your hands together. We're all staying 10-15 feet apart. We raise our hand from where we're standing.
"I don't approach them. I do what I need to do from a satisfactory distance. I don't think that part of it is a big deal at all."
The Hokies are doing individual workouts and are not practicing as a team.
"One kid's at one basket, one kid is at another basket, that sort of thing," Young said.
"We [coaches] can be on the floor with them one-on-one at a particular basket. They each have their own basketball. We sterilize everything once we leave and a new group comes in."
The players are with each other in small groups when they are in the weight room.
The Tech women's basketball team has also returned to campus. Young said that after one of the teams uses the practice facility in the morning, the facility is closed before the other team uses it in the afternoon.
"The building shuts down at noon. We clean and sterilize the basketballs and chairs and this and that," Young said.
Young said none of his players opted against participating in the workouts.
"They were overjoyed to be back on campus and to be back with their teammates and back to work," he said.
Young is grateful to have the players back as well.
"Thank God," he said. "After leaving [the ACC Tournament] in Greensboro, we were on spring break. And then you don't get them back [because of the pandemic] until … late June. To have them back in the facility and see them interacting again and back in the weight room and to have life in Hahn Hurst, to have kids on the floor, for some small way to have life come back a little bit and see your team has been wonderful."
Young has reminded his players to be responsible when they are away from the practice facility.
"If we're going to have an opportunity to play, we've got to do a great job of being responsible and not being in large crowds and that sort of thing," he said. "It just takes one lapse in judgement and somebody's infected and then two more are infected and we've got a problem.
"I am encouraged … in how our kids have gone about it."
Young said the coaches are also wearing masks in the office.
"We'll have a staff meeting and we're all in masks," Young said.
"We all have to be a part of a bigger team right now than ever before to do everything possible to keep everyone healthy."
