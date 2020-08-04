Virginia Tech men's basketball team adapts to workouts during pandemic

The Hokies are doing individual workouts and are not practicing as a team.

"One kid's at one basket, one kid is at another basket, that sort of thing," Young said.

"We [coaches] can be on the floor with them one-on-one at a particular basket. They each have their own basketball. We sterilize everything once we leave and a new group comes in."

The players are with each other in small groups when they are in the weight room.

The Tech women's basketball team has also returned to campus. Young said that after one of the teams uses the practice facility in the morning, the facility is closed before the other team uses it in the afternoon.

"The building shuts down at noon. We clean and sterilize the basketballs and chairs and this and that," Young said.

Young said none of his players opted against participating in the workouts.

"They were overjoyed to be back on campus and to be back with their teammates and back to work," he said.

Young is grateful to have the players back as well.