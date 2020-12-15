Virginia Tech men's basketball team knocks off No. 24 Clemson

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team knocked off another nationally ranked foe Tuesday night.
The Hokies added another marquee win to their resume by fending off No. 24 Clemson 66-60 at Cassell Coliseum in the ACC opener for both teams.
Virginia Tech (5-1, 1-0), which upset then-No. 3 Villanova at the Mohegan Sun last month, is 2-0 against ranked opponents this season.
The Hokies bounced back from last week's 75-55 home loss to Penn State.
Virginia Tech fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. But thanks to Tuesday's win, Tech is now a safe bet to return to the Top 25 next Monday as long as it takes care of Coppin State on Saturday.
Clemson (5-1, 0-1) had cracked the Top 25 on Monday after beating Maryland and Alabama last week.
But the Tigers lost to Tech for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.
Tech led the entire second half.
Penn State shot 50% from the field in last week's win at Cassell.
But the Tigers shot only 38% from the field Tuesday.
Clemson entered the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense (51.4 ppg) and 14th in field-goal percentage defense (34.9%).
The Hokies shot 40.9% from the field and were 5 of 16 (31.3%) from 3-point range.
But Tech, which was just 9 of 18 from the free-throw line against Penn State, was 25 of 31 from the line Tuesday.
Tech outrebounded the visitors 33-25.
Tyrece Radford had 15 points for Tech, while Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma each had 13 points.
Leading 34-29 early in the second half, the Hokies went on a 11-0 run to build a 45-29 cushion with 12:32 to go. Tech reserve Hunter Cattoor, who played less than a minute against Penn State because of strep throat, had five of his 11 points in the run.
Down 57-46, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 57-55 with 2:00 to go. Tech twice turned the ball over on shot-clock violations during the Clemson run.
Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 58-55.
Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 60-55 with 58.7 seconds left.
After a Nick Honor 3-pointer, Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 61-58.
Aamir Simms made a layup to cut the lead to 62-60 with 25.9 seconds left.
Alleyne made two free throws with 10.7 seconds to go to give Tech a 64-60 cushion.
Tech led 32-27 at halftime. The Hokies were 4 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half.
The Tigers shot just 33.3% from the field in the first half.
Down 24-23, Tech scored six straight points to grab a 29-24 lead with 1:25 left in the first half. Tech led the rest of the game.
Tech reserve Cartier Diarra was not at the game.
