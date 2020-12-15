Virginia Tech men's basketball team knocks off No. 24 Clemson

The Hokies shot 40.9% from the field and were 5 of 16 (31.3%) from 3-point range.

But Tech, which was just 9 of 18 from the free-throw line against Penn State, was 25 of 31 from the line Tuesday.

Tech outrebounded the visitors 33-25.

Tyrece Radford had 15 points for Tech, while Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma each had 13 points.

Leading 34-29 early in the second half, the Hokies went on a 11-0 run to build a 45-29 cushion with 12:32 to go. Tech reserve Hunter Cattoor, who played less than a minute against Penn State because of strep throat, had five of his 11 points in the run.

Down 57-46, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 57-55 with 2:00 to go. Tech twice turned the ball over on shot-clock violations during the Clemson run.

Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 58-55.

Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 60-55 with 58.7 seconds left.

After a Nick Honor 3-pointer, Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 61-58.

Aamir Simms made a layup to cut the lead to 62-60 with 25.9 seconds left.