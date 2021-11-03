Virginia Tech men's soccer beats Boston College in ACC tournament

BLACKSBURG — Jack Dearie scored from close range with 3:59 left in the first overtime period to give eighth-seeded Virginia Tech a 1-0 win over ninth-seeded Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday night.
Tech (10-4-3) will visit top-seeded and sixth-ranked Pittsburgh in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Sunday. The game that will air on the ACC Network.
More to come later tonight, including quotes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today