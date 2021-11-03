 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech men's soccer beats Boston College in ACC tournament
BLACKSBURG — Jack Dearie scored from close range with 3:59 left in the first overtime period to give eighth-seeded Virginia Tech a 1-0 win over ninth-seeded Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday night.

Tech (10-4-3) will visit top-seeded and sixth-ranked Pittsburgh in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Sunday. The game that will air on the ACC Network.

More to come later tonight, including quotes.

