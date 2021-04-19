Virginia Tech men's soccer gets NCAA bid

"You're planning to have this group for a game and then all of a sudden, no, this kid hit [positive] and now his whole house is out," Brizendine said.

There are only 36 teams in the men's field instead of the usual 48 because of the pandemic and the move to a spring NCAA tournament. Only 14 at-large bids were handed out.

Unlike most Division I leagues, the ACC had a fall soccer season. But most leagues postponed their seasons to the spring. So in August, the NCAAs were moved to the spring as well.

The Tech men did well last fall, with a record of 3-2-2 both overall and in the ACC. But that was when the team still had Northside High School graduate Daniel Pereira.

Pereira turned pro and signed a Generation Adidas contract with Major League Soccer in December, making him eligible for the draft as an underclassman. He was chosen by Austin FC with the No. 1 overall pick in January.

So Tech had to play this spring without Pereira, who was still named the ACC midfielder of the year last week.

"Danny's presence was unbelievable," Brizendine said. "He could control a game."