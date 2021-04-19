Virginia Tech men's soccer gets NCAA bid

The Virginia Tech men's soccer team will end the most unusual season in its history in the NCAA tournament.
The Hokies (6-6-3 overall, 5-5-2 ACC), who played both last fall and this spring, received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Monday.
Tech coach Mike Brizendine wasn't too confident about his team's chances for a berth as he watched the selection show online.
"It was the most anxious I've been watching the screen here in the last couple years," he said in a phone interview.
Tech was ranked No. 25 in last week's national coaches poll but was only No. 47 in the RPI on Monday.
Virginia Tech, which reaped a bid for the fifth straight season, will face Oregon State (9-4 overall, 6-4 Pacific-12) in the second round at 4 p.m. on May 2 at Bryan Park in Greensboro, North Carolina. Oregon State was ranked No. 19 in last week's poll.
The field for the NCAA women's soccer tournament also was announced Monday. Virginia received an at-large bid.
The entire men's and women's tournaments will be held in North Carolina because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Brizendine said it is "really tremendous" to get a bid after navigating the challenges of the pandemic.
"You're planning to have this group for a game and then all of a sudden, no, this kid hit [positive] and now his whole house is out," Brizendine said.
There are only 36 teams in the men's field instead of the usual 48 because of the pandemic and the move to a spring NCAA tournament. Only 14 at-large bids were handed out.
Unlike most Division I leagues, the ACC had a fall soccer season. But most leagues postponed their seasons to the spring. So in August, the NCAAs were moved to the spring as well.
The Tech men did well last fall, with a record of 3-2-2 both overall and in the ACC. But that was when the team still had Northside High School graduate Daniel Pereira.
Pereira turned pro and signed a Generation Adidas contract with Major League Soccer in December, making him eligible for the draft as an underclassman. He was chosen by Austin FC with the No. 1 overall pick in January.
So Tech had to play this spring without Pereira, who was still named the ACC midfielder of the year last week.
"Danny's presence was unbelievable," Brizendine said. "He could control a game."
Tech also had to play this spring without goalkeeper Mathijs Swanevield, who started all seven games last fall. The three-year starter from the Netherlands left Tech after the fall semester to return to his country.
The Hokies went 3-4-1 this spring.
Senior forward Kristo Strickler was taken by Houston in the second round of the MLS draft in January, but Houston agreed to let him play for the Hokies this spring.
The All-ACC first-team pick missed the first four games of the spring with a leg injury, though.
"That had a huge impact," Brizendine said.
The Hokies were just 4-6-2 after a March 27 loss to Pittsburgh.
"I was just thinking, 'How do we get this ship back going in the right direction?’" Brizendine said. "I just had to get everybody healthy."
Tech went 2-0-1 in its final three games, including a 1-0 win over fellow 2021 NCAA tournament participant North Carolina; a 2-0 win over Notre Dame; and a 3-3 tie with fellow 2021 NCAA tournament participant Massachusetts.
"We've been in championship soccer mode for the last couple weeks," Brizendine said. "We had to beat UNC. We had to beat Notre Dame."
Tech is one of five ACC teams in the field. UVa (7-8-1, 4-7-1) did not get a bid, ending its string of 39 straight NCAA appearances.
The field also includes James Madison.
On the women's side, UVa (10-4-2, 5-2-1 ACC) is one of five ACC teams in the field. The Hokies (8-9, 4-4) did not get a bid.