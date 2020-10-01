Virginia Tech men's soccer team eager for opener

Both the fall and spring games will matter when the NCAA tournament field is picked.

Many league have pushed their fall season to the spring because of the pandemic. But the Hokies said they are not worried about being on the field with players from other schools.

"Every school we're playing with has regulations that we agree with, so we're really comfortable," Strickler said.

The Hokies hope the season takes place with no interruptions.

The Virginia Tech volleyball team will not play its next four matches because of positive COVID-19 tests on the squad and subsequent contact tracing. The same problem on the Tech football team caused the Hokies' Sept. 19 football opener against UVa to be postponed.

"Everyone has that same goal, to just get on the [soccer] field," Strickler said. "We're all just trying to … stay disciplined with all these guidelines.

"Most of us are just staying within the team, hanging out within the team — [or] not even hanging with each other sometimes."

Tech went 10-6-3 overall and 2-4-2 in ACC play last year. The Hokies were the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAAs last year, when they fell in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.