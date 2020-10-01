Virginia Tech men's soccer team eager for opener

It's finally the Virginia Tech men's soccer team's turn to play.
The men's soccer squad is the only Tech fall sports team that has yet to open its season, but that will change Saturday when the Hokies host 2019 NCAA tournament runner-up Virginia at 6 p.m.
"We got here July 15," senior forward Kristo Strickler said in a phone interview this week. "We've been ready. We're just excited to finally get back out there to show everyone what we can do and … curious, kind of, to see what our performance will be like."
"The guys are eager to get out there," junior defender Sivert Haugli said. "It's been a long wait, but hopefully it'll be worth it."
ACC soccer teams are playing an abbreviated schedule this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tech, which returns seven starters from a team that reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament last season, will play just six regular-season games this fall.
But the Hokies are just happy to have a fall season at all.
"We were practicing [in the summer] without knowing anything," said sophomore midfielder Daniel Pereira, a Northside High School graduate. "One day it'd be like, 'Yeah, we're playing,’ and then one day it'd be like, ‘No, we're not playing anymore.’ Finally, we got a decision [by the ACC last month]."
"It's a huge blessing to be able to play right now," coach Mike Brizendine said. "Everybody I've talked to who's not playing, they're envious."
The Hokies will face stern early tests. UVa (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the national coaches poll, which has been shortened to five teams this fall. Tech's second game will be a visit to No. 2 Pittsburgh (1-0, 0-0) on Oct. 10.
There will be an eight-team ACC tournament next month, although the league's automatic NCAA bid will not be at stake.
Tech will play more ACC games next spring, when the NCAA tournament will also be held. Brizendine hopes his team is peaking then.
"No matter how the fall goes, you want to make it to the NCAA tournament, you've got to make a run in the spring," Brizendine said. "So I'm putting a lot of stock in that spring season."
Tech is not playing any nonconference games this fall, nor did it have any preseason exhibitions. Brizendine wanted to have more scheduling flexibility for the spring, so he is waiting until then to play exhibitions and nonleague games.
"We'll see where the team's at, what we need to improve on, and be able to put a good schedule together in the spring that will help us reach our ultimate goals of going to the NCAA tournament and advancing," Brizendine said.
Both the fall and spring games will matter when the NCAA tournament field is picked.
Many league have pushed their fall season to the spring because of the pandemic. But the Hokies said they are not worried about being on the field with players from other schools.
"Every school we're playing with has regulations that we agree with, so we're really comfortable," Strickler said.
The Hokies hope the season takes place with no interruptions.
The Virginia Tech volleyball team will not play its next four matches because of positive COVID-19 tests on the squad and subsequent contact tracing. The same problem on the Tech football team caused the Hokies' Sept. 19 football opener against UVa to be postponed.
"Everyone has that same goal, to just get on the [soccer] field," Strickler said. "We're all just trying to … stay disciplined with all these guidelines.
"Most of us are just staying within the team, hanging out within the team — [or] not even hanging with each other sometimes."
Tech went 10-6-3 overall and 2-4-2 in ACC play last year. The Hokies were the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAAs last year, when they fell in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.
The Hokies hope to make a deeper run in the NCAAs next spring.
"The Elite Eight, maybe the College Cup final four, … we all think we can do it," Strickler said.
For the fall men's soccer schedule, the ACC has split into North and South regions. Tech was picked third in the six-team North Region in the ACC's preseason coaches poll, behind UVa and Pitt.
The Hokies should again have a formidable attack.
Strickler had 11 goals and three assists last season. After making the All-ACC second team last season, he was named to the league's 11-man preseason watch list last month.
Pereira had five goals and five assists last year, when he made the ACC all-freshman team.
Senior goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld, who had 68 saves last fall, also returns.
After allowing 28 goals last year, the Hokies hope to be stingier this year.
"Defensively, we haven't been good enough," Haugli said.
The team's offensive approach might take some pressure off the defense.
"The hope is that we can keep the ball a little bit more than we did last year," Brizendine said.
James Kasak is among the 2019 seniors who must be replaced. The defender was chosen by Sporting Kansas City in the fourth round of the Major League Soccer draft last January.
Newcomers of note include Kyle McDowell, who was a National Christian College Athletic Association All-American at Ottawa University in Arizona; North Florida transfer Zane Bubb; Appalachian State transfer Mayola Kinyua; Birker Eythorsson, a freshman from Iceland; and Welnilton Da Silva II, a freshman from Brazil.
