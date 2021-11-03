Virginia Tech men's soccer wins in OT in ACC tournament

"Who wants to limp into the tournament? You lose this and we are limping in," Brizendine said. "I don't want that. I want to go in there with some vigor, with some confidence."

"Everyone needed [the win] for the momentum going forward and just team morale," senior forward Jacob Labovitz said.

Brizendine figures a win over Pitt or even tying the Panthers in regulation would give Tech a good shot at one of the 16 overall seeds in the NCAAs. Those 16 teams will get first-round byes and second-round home games.

The NCAA tournament selection committee announced last Friday that it deemed Tech the No. 12 overall seed at that point in time, based on records through Oct. 26. But Tech then lost at Pitt later Friday.

The Hokies and BC had played to a scoreless, double-overtime draw on Oct. 1.

Tech found it hard to score against BC on Wednesday, too.

"They have a very, very good back line. When they set up shop and had six, seven guys in the box, it's tough to score," Brizendine said.

Dearie was in front of the goal when he put the ball past BC goalkeeper Christian Garner. Welnilton Da Silva Jr. got the assist.