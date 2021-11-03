Virginia Tech men's soccer wins in OT in ACC tournament

BLACKSBURG — Jack Dearie picked an ideal time to score the first goal of his college soccer career.
The little-used reserve scored from about 10 yards out with 3:59 left in the first overtime period to give eighth-seeded Virginia Tech a 1-0 win over ninth-seeded Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament Wednesday night.
Dearie, a nonscholarship player, was mobbed by his jubilant teammates after his game-ending goal.
"I was ecstatic. I was just happy I could help out the team," he said after the game about his goal.
Dearie is a sophomore midfielder from Ponte Vere Beach, Florida.
"It's a lot colder [than in Florida]," he said on a chilly night. "I'm a bit out my element here."
Virginia Tech (10-4-3) will visit top-seeded and sixth-ranked Pittsburgh (10-4-1) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Hokies shut out BC (6-7-2) even though they were without one of their best players. Senior defender Sivert Haugli was serving a one-game suspension under NCAA rules after receiving a red card in last Friday's regular-season finale against Pitt.
"I was anxious about it," Brizendine said of Haugli's absence.
But Tech held the Eagles to just one shot.
"We didn't take any chances in the back — no-risk soccer," Tech coach Mike Brizendine said. "Those guys didn't get any easy balls."
Dearie played only seven minutes in Wednesday's game. Brizendine said he probably would not have played at all if Haugli had been available. Dearie had never played in a college game until last Friday.
"I've put in a lot of hard work this season," Dearie said.
Tech is looking forward to getting another crack at Pitt.
Pitt beat Tech 4-1 last Friday, but the Hokies had to play a man down for most of that game. Haugli was ejected in the 23rd minute after colliding with a Pitt player.
"I want to see how we go toe to toe with them because I don't think the last match was a clear picture of what we have," Brizendine said.
The Hokies entered Wednesday having lost three of their last four games, including the previous two. Their lone win in that span came against nonconference foe Winthrop. The Hokies fell out of this week's national coaches Top 25 poll after having been ranked all year.
"We've been shooting ourselves in the foot [lately]," Brizendine said. "We just gave up some bad goals."
The Hokies would still have been a safe bet to reap an at-large NCAA tournament bid had they lost Wednesday. But Brizendine did not want to enter the NCAAs on a three-game losing streak.
"Who wants to limp into the tournament? You lose this and we are limping in," Brizendine said. "I don't want that. I want to go in there with some vigor, with some confidence."
"Everyone needed [the win] for the momentum going forward and just team morale," senior forward Jacob Labovitz said.
Brizendine figures a win over Pitt or even tying the Panthers in regulation would give Tech a good shot at one of the 16 overall seeds in the NCAAs. Those 16 teams will get first-round byes and second-round home games.
The NCAA tournament selection committee announced last Friday that it deemed Tech the No. 12 overall seed at that point in time, based on records through Oct. 26. But Tech then lost at Pitt later Friday.
The Hokies and BC had played to a scoreless, double-overtime draw on Oct. 1.
Tech found it hard to score against BC on Wednesday, too.
"They have a very, very good back line. When they set up shop and had six, seven guys in the box, it's tough to score," Brizendine said.
Dearie was in front of the goal when he put the ball past BC goalkeeper Christian Garner. Welnilton Da Silva Jr. got the assist.
"They threw it in, it bounced around. One of the guys on our team shot it towards the goal and I took it down off my knee and turned and shot with left foot," Dearie said.