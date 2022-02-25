Virginia Tech-Miami men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Miami

3 p.m. at Watsco Center

Notes: Virginia Tech entered Friday at No. 40 in the NCAA's NET rankings, with Miami No. 61. A win Saturday would help Tech's faint NCAA tournament dreams because it would give the Hokies their first Quad 1 victory of the season; they are 0-5 in that category (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75). … Miami beat the Hokies 78-75 last month on Charlie Moore's half-court heave at the buzzer. Justyn Mutts had scored to extend the Tech lead to 75-70 with 2:24 to go, but the Hokies never scored again. The Hurricanes shot 54.7% from the field in that game, including 57.7% in the second half. Tech shot 60% from the field in the second half. … Miami is tied for third place with North Carolina, while Tech is tied with Syracuse for seventh place. Tech owns the tiebreaker with Syracuse for the seventh seed in the ACC tournament because the Hokies beat the Orange on Feb. 12. … Kameron McGusty averages 17.8 points for Miami, while Isaiah Wong averages 15.1 points. Moore averages 12.7 points, with Jordan Miller averaging 9.1 points. McGusty had 19 points in the first meeting, with Miller adding 18 points. Miami has won four of its last five games, with the lone loss in that span coming at home last weekend to Virginia.