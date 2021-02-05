Virginia Tech-Miami men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Hokies beat Miami 80-78 at Cassell Coliseum on Dec. 29. … Miami snapped a four-game losing streak with a home win over Duke on Monday. Miami was down to seven players in the win, with Chris Lykes and Earl Timberlake among those sidelined by injury. But the Associated Press reported Friday that Lykes, a preseason All-ACC guard who has not played since Dec. 4 because of a sprained ankle, has returned to practice and might play Saturday. … Isaiah Wong averages 17.3 points for Miami. … Keve Aluma had 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in Virginia Tech's loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He became the first Hokie with at least that many points, rebounds and assists in a game since A.D. Vassallo had 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a double-overtime win over Duquesne in the 2009 NIT. … Aluma has recorded a double-double in three straight games. If he does it again on Saturday, he will be the first Hokie to do so in four straight games since Jeff Allen did it seven straight times in January and February of 2011. … Aluma had 29 points in last weekend's win over Virginia, then topped himself Wednesday. He became the first Hokie to ever have back-to-back games with at least 29 points since Tech joined the ACC.