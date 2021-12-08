Virginia Tech 'more connected' in bounce-back win over Cornell

"[The offense] was fluid, and everybody was moving around," said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 16 points. "We were getting each other involved. It was fun."

Tech scored 40 points in the paint and was 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%).

Cornell was no match physically for the Hokies.

"It's tough to get the sense for how big and fast and strong they are on video," Earl said. "You try to convey that to your guys, but big, fast, strong guys who go hard are really hard for guys on our team."

Cornell, which did not play last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, has lost only to Penn State and Tech this season.

"This is probably the most intimidating team we've played in 600-something days," Earl said. "Our sophomores and freshmen haven't really experienced it too much outside of maybe Penn State, but this was a different pace."

The Big Red entered the game with the shortest average time of possession in the country. On Wednesday, the Hokies played at a fast tempo as well.