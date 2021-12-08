Virginia Tech 'more connected' in bounce-back win over Cornell

BLACKSBURG — This time, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team did not play like "garbage."
The Hokies bounced back from a loss to Wake Forest by squashing Cornell 93-60 at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night.
Virginia Tech (7-3) fell 80-61 to Wake Forest at Cassell last weekend. The Demon Deacons shot 65.3% from the field in that game.
On Wednesday, Cornell (8-2) shot just 38.5% from the field.
"[Against] Wake Forest, … we were not even in the realm of where we're supposed to be defensively," Tech coach Mike Young said. "We were more connected [on defense Wednesday] and just better attention to detail. We looked … like garbage [against Wake]."
Cornell entered the game ranked second nationally in scoring offense (91.2 ppg), but Tech entered the game ranked 10th in scoring defense (56.3 ppg).
"Everything was hard [for Cornell offensively]. Cuts were hard. Hand-offs were hard. Everything was contested," Cornell coach Brian Earl said.
Ivy League member Cornell scored just three fast-break points.
"We did a really, really good job of keeping the Big Red out of transition," Young said.
Young felt the Tech defense returned to its normal level of execution Wednesday.
"Now let's do it against somebody our own size — and that's coming," he said.
On Sunday, Tech will visit a Dayton team that upset Kansas last month. Tech will face St. Bonaventure, which was nationally ranked last month, in Charlotte on Dec. 17. Tech will then return to ACC play, visiting Duke on Dec. 22 and North Carolina on Dec. 29.
"I told them in the locker room, 'Let's embrace ‘hard,’ because what we are about to encounter is hard," Young said.
Tech also clicked offensively Wednesday.
The Hokies shot 54% from the field. Tech was shooting 60% with less than four minutes to go.
It was a marked improvement from how Tech had been shooting lately.
The Hokies had lost three of their previous four games, and had not shot better than 41.1% in any game in that span.
"We had rhythm shots [Wednesday]," Young said. "Good distribution. … The ball moved better. It didn't stick. Our ball was sticking on Saturday against Wake Forest."
Seven Hokies scored in double figures Wednesday — the first time that has happened since a December 2016 win over The Citadel.
"[The offense] was fluid, and everybody was moving around," said Tech center Keve Aluma, who had 16 points. "We were getting each other involved. It was fun."
Tech scored 40 points in the paint and was 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%).
Cornell was no match physically for the Hokies.
"It's tough to get the sense for how big and fast and strong they are on video," Earl said. "You try to convey that to your guys, but big, fast, strong guys who go hard are really hard for guys on our team."
Cornell, which did not play last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, has lost only to Penn State and Tech this season.
"This is probably the most intimidating team we've played in 600-something days," Earl said. "Our sophomores and freshmen haven't really experienced it too much outside of maybe Penn State, but this was a different pace."
The Big Red entered the game with the shortest average time of possession in the country. On Wednesday, the Hokies played at a fast tempo as well.
"Cornell's play baited us into some of that," Young said. "They shoot the thing so quick. I thought we were a little itchy ourselves in terms of shots."
"They would tell us to slow it down, but sometimes we were just getting wide-open looks," Aluma said.
Aluma was 8 of 9 from the field.
"Just taking my time with simple shots. I had been missing little … doinkers," Aluma said.
Nahiem Alleyne had 13 points and Hunter Cattoor added 11 points. Justyn Mutts had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Tech's backups also got time to shine.
Sophomore guard Darius Maddox had a career-high 14 points off the bench. He played a career-high 23 minutes.
"Maddox is doing it every night," Young said. "He's playing good ball."
Maddox, who averaged just 3.2 minutes last year, worked on his game over the summer. He entered Wednesday averaging 15.5 minutes.
"In the summers, we have obviously the regular workouts during the day but I'd just get in the gym usually late at night just by myself," he said. "I'd just get on the shooting machine and I'd just shoot myself to sleep."
Sophomore reserve forward David N'Guessan had 10 points and nine rebounds in a career-high 23 minutes.
"Maddox was outstanding, as was David N'Guessan," Young said. "N'Guessan needed some positive things to happen for him. He's lacking some confidence offensively."
Freshman reserve guard Sean Pedulla had a career-high 11 points in a career-high 19 minutes.
Up 25-24, the Hokies went on a 20-3 run to build a 45-27 cushion with 1:49 to go in the first half.
The officiating crew included Jenna Reneau. According to Tech, she was the first woman to ever serve as one of the referees in a men's basketball game at Cassell.