Virginia Tech moves back into AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team moved back into The Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday.
The Hokies checked in at No. 24 in this week's poll after picking up a marquee 66-60 win over then-No. 24 Clemson in their ACC opener last week.
Tech also squashed Coppin State 97-57 last weekend. Tech sank 20 3-pointers against Coppin State — one 3-pointer shy of tying the Tech and ACC single-game records of 21, set by the Hokies against Delaware State last season.
Virginia (3-1), which was idle last week, rose one spot to No. 16 in the new poll. The Cavaliers have been on a COVID-19 pause since Dec. 9 but will return to action Tuesday against William and Mary.
Virginia Tech carried a 6-1 record into Monday night's home game against Longwood.
The Hokies cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time this season on Nov. 30, checking in at No. 16 after upsetting then-No. 3 Villanova at the Mohegan Sun. Virginia Tech rose to No. 15 in the following week's poll.
Virginia Tech dropped out of last week's Top 25 after suffering a 75-55 home loss to Penn State on Dec. 8.
But last week's win over Clemson gave the Hokies a second victory this season over a nationally ranked foe. Virginia Tech is one of just seven men's basketball teams to have multiple wins this season over nationally ranked opponents.
Virginia Tech was one of three teams to move into the AP Top 25 on Monday, along with No. 22 Xavier (8-0) and No. 25 Oregon (6-1).
Clemson dropped out of the Top 25, as did San Diego State and Louisville.
Gonzaga (4-0) remains No. 1, collecting 61 of the 64 first-place votes from the media panel. The Zags, who beat then-No. 3 Iowa last weekend, were set to face Northwestern State on Monday night and again on Tuesday before taking on Virginia on Saturday in Texas.
Baylor (5-0) remained No. 2. Kansas (7-1) rose one spot to No. 3, with Iowa (6-1) falling one spot to No. 4. Villanova (7-1) rose two spots to No. 5,with Houston (5-0) staying at No. 6 and West Virginia (7-1) moving up one spot to No. 7.
Michigan State (6-1), which was upset at Northwestern on Sunday night, dropped from No. 4 to No. 12.
UVa and Virginia Tech are among five ACC teams in the Top 25, along with No. 17 North Carolina (5-2), No. 20 Duke (3-2) and No. 21 Florida State (4-1).
Richmond (6-1) is second in the "others receiving votes" category.
