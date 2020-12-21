Virginia Tech moves back into AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team moved back into The Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday.

The Hokies checked in at No. 24 in this week's poll after picking up a marquee 66-60 win over then-No. 24 Clemson in their ACC opener last week.

Tech also squashed Coppin State 97-57 last weekend. Tech sank 20 3-pointers against Coppin State — one 3-pointer shy of tying the Tech and ACC single-game records of 21, set by the Hokies against Delaware State last season.

Virginia (3-1), which was idle last week, rose one spot to No. 16 in the new poll. The Cavaliers have been on a COVID-19 pause since Dec. 9 but will return to action Tuesday against William and Mary.

Virginia Tech carried a 6-1 record into Monday night's home game against Longwood.

The Hokies cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time this season on Nov. 30, checking in at No. 16 after upsetting then-No. 3 Villanova at the Mohegan Sun. Virginia Tech rose to No. 15 in the following week's poll.

Virginia Tech dropped out of last week's Top 25 after suffering a 75-55 home loss to Penn State on Dec. 8.