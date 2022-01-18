Virginia Tech-N.C. State Men's Basketball Preview Capsule

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State

7 p.m. at PNC Arena

Notes: When these squads met two weeks ago, the Hokies had not played for 12 straight days because of COVID-19 woes on their team. State outrebounded Tech 36-26 in the game, while Tech shot 43.4% from the field. "We played fast on both ends of the floor," State coach Kevin Keatts said Monday about that game. "We were able to get into our presses. Even though we didn't get a lot of traps, I thought we picked them up full court and made them work for a lot of shots. I thought we were really stingy on the defensive end. … Keve Aluma and [Justyn] Mutts, they really can destroy you on the inside, and I thought it was one of our best games helping our post guys. I thought we did a good job of keeping those guys off the glass and keeping them out of the paint." … State guard Dereon Seabron had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting, while guard Terquavion Smith had 17 points and four 3-pointers. Forward Jericole Hellems added 15 points. "The Wolfpack are hard to guard with Seabron and Smith. Hellems is a difficult matchup," Tech coach Mike Young said Monday. "Seabron … outruns you — he's just so doggone fast — and gets a piece of the paint." … The Hokies led the first meeting 59-58 with 4:54 left, but State went on an 8-0 run to grab a 66-59 lead with 40 seconds to go. "We got beat in the last six, seven minutes due to poor rebounding and some real shoddy work in terms of positioning defensively," Young said Monday. "We've got to be in better spots on the defensive end because Seabron … is such a dynamic scorer, as is Smith." … This game begins a stretch of four games in eight days for the Hokies, including a Saturday visit to Boston College, a game next Monday at North Carolina and a home game next Wednesday against Miami. … Tech shot a season-best 59.2% from the field in last weekend's win over Notre Dame.