Virginia Tech-N.C. State wrestling match canceled

  • 0

Fifth-ranked North Carolina State’s Friday night home match against seventh-ranked Virginia Tech has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Tech program.

State was awarded a forfeit win.

Multiple Hokies are unable to compete Friday, according to Tech.

According to State, the cancellation was "due to a decision within the Virginia Tech wrestling program."

The match was supposed to air on ACC Network.

