Virginia Tech-N.C. State wrestling match canceled

Fifth-ranked North Carolina State’s Friday night home match against seventh-ranked Virginia Tech has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Tech program.
State was awarded a forfeit win.
Multiple Hokies are unable to compete Friday, according to Tech.
According to State, the cancellation was "due to a decision within the Virginia Tech wrestling program."
The match was supposed to air on ACC Network.
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
