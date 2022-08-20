Virginia Tech names lengthy list of team captains for 2022 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry announced the team captains for the 2022 season after Friday night's practice.

The list includes linebacker Dax Hollifield, safety Chamarri Conner, offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, defensive tackle Norell Pollard, quarterback Grant Wells, wide receiver Kaleb Smith and punter Peter Moore.

Hollifield and Conner are fifth-year seniors who were captains last fall. They are tied for the team lead with 37 career games started. Dzansi and Pollard are both veterans as well, but first-time captains.

"It means a lot when your peers vote you as a captain," Pollard said, on Friday. "It means I'm doing something right. It means they see me as somebody they can follow and that means a lot to me. That is something that I've wanted to be since I've gotten here...It means a lot that I'm viewed as an example to the other guys for how to work and how to go about your business."

Wells was named a captain after being named the team's starting quarterback on Wednesday.

Tech coaches narrowed the competition down to Wells and Jason Brown midway through spring camp. Wells was the more consistent of the two throughout the entire offseason.

Pry told reporters on Wednesday he envisioned Wells taking a more active leadership role on the offense after securing the starting spot.

"Grant has got some unassuming qualities, he's got a quiet demeanor about him that demands respect," Pry said. "He's got a ton of maturity, he's in a great place."

Smith and Moore are both former walk-ons who earned scholarships early in their careers. Moore was put on scholarship before the 2021 season without the coaching staff ever publicizing the news.

He's excited to be in a leadership role particularly among the specialists. Moore was one of the most consistent punters in the ACC last year with a 44.5 yard average (on 65 attempts) with 23 punts inside the 20-yard line.

"It's a blessing," Moore said. "I couldn't even imagine this happening...it gives me chills."