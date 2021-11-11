Virginia Tech-Navy men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This game got a lot more intriguing after Navy stunned Virginia 66-58 in Charlottesville on Tuesday night. That was Navy's first win over a ranked foe since 1986. John Carter had 19 points for Navy in the win. … Tech's Mike Young and Navy's Ed DeChellis used to coach against each other in the Southern Conference when Young was at Wofford and DeChellis was at East Tennessee State. … This is the second game of the Veterans Classic doubleheader; Richmond will face Utah State at 6 p.m. in a game that also will air on CBS Sports Network. … The Hokies got to tour the U.S. Naval Academy on Thursday. This is the first time Tech has played at Navy since 1960. … Navy went 15-3 overall and 12-1 in the Patriot League last season. … Navy was picked third in the Patriot League's preseason poll.