Virginia Tech-Navy men's basketball preview capsule
Virginia Tech-Navy men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Friday

Veterans Classic

Virginia Tech at Navy

8:30 p.m. at Alumni Hall

TV: CBS Sports Network

Records: Navy 1-0; Virginia Tech 1-0

Last meeting: Tech won 79-70 on Dec. 7, 2008 in BB&T Classic in Washington, D.C.

Notes: This game got a lot more intriguing after Navy stunned Virginia 66-58 in Charlottesville on Tuesday night. That was Navy's first win over a ranked foe since 1986. John Carter had 19 points for Navy in the win. … Tech's Mike Young and Navy's Ed DeChellis used to coach against each other in the Southern Conference when Young was at Wofford and DeChellis was at East Tennessee State. … This is the second game of the Veterans Classic doubleheader; Richmond will face Utah State at 6 p.m. in a game that also will air on CBS Sports Network. … The Hokies got to tour the U.S. Naval Academy on Thursday. This is the first time Tech has played at Navy since 1960. … Navy went 15-3 overall and 12-1 in the Patriot League last season. … Navy was picked third in the Patriot League's preseason poll.

Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

