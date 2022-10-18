Virginia Tech No. 13 in AP preseason women's basketball poll

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team was ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll Tuesday.

This is Virginia Tech's highest ranking ever in the AP preseason poll. It is the highest Tech has been ranked in any AP poll since the Hokies were No. 13 in the final poll of the 1998-99 season.

"We have a top-15 program, but with that comes responsibility because I think we're going to get a lot of people's best shot," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said in a phone interview. "[With] what we're trying to do and where we're trying to go, we've got to be focused every day, every game, regardless of who we're playing, because we could be a lot of teams' Super Bowl, so to speak."

Defending NCAA champ South Carolina was the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel for No. 1. Stanford is No. 2. This is the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.

Virginia Tech has made the preseason poll only twice before. In In 1999, when the team was coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, Tech was No. 17 in the preseason poll. Tech was No. 24 in the preseason poll last year, when it was coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years.

The Hokies return starters Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore and Cayla King from a 23-10 team. Key reserve Kayana Traylor is also back. Tech has added standout transfers Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule.

"They're learning each other at an accelerated rate, and I think a lot of that has to do with their unselfishness and their willingness to just try to be the best they can be as a team," Brooks said.

Virginia Tech finished No. 16 in last season's final AP poll. Tech then bowed out in the first round of the NCAAs.

The Hokies once again boast Kitley, a senior center who earned ACC player of the year honors last season. It remains to be seen if she will be back next year for her extra season of eligibility.

Given that this season could be Kitley's college swan song, is there a sense of urgency for the Hokies to win big this year?

"Not at all," Brooks said. "Because I could have Liz next year. My relationship with Liz is very strong, and the last thing I'm going to do is put any pressure on her or myself and get to the point where we're not enjoying this year.

"My whole mantra is to stop and smell the roses. I'm going to enjoy this year. I'm going to enjoy every moment that I have with them and not just look at the destination but I want to enjoy the journey.

"No more pressure is being put on us that we haven't put on ourselves on the inside. So we're just going to go out and play, have fun, enjoy the whole year, enjoy every practice, enjoy every moment that we have with each other and then I think everything else will take care of itself."

Kitley was named an AP third-team All-American last season. But foes will have more than just Kitley to worry about.

"Amoore is a budding star and I think she's going to really show the world exactly how good she is this year," Brooks said. "Traylor has played exceptionally well this fall and she's way more comfortable in our offense and our defense. Cayla King is getting healthier and she's shooting the basketball like she normally does. And then you talk about the additions that we have — Taylor Soule is the … energy that we need, Ashley Owusu is extremely talented."

Tech is one of five ACC teams in the preseason Top 25, along with No. 7 Louisville, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 North Carolina State and No. 12 UNC.

"The team that wins the regular-season title in the ACC is probably going to have four or five [ACC] losses," Brooks said. "There's just so much parity in our league, but the top is very, very strong, with a lot of experience."

Tennessee, which hosts the Hokies on Dec. 4, is ranked No. 5.

Nebraska, which visits Tech on Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, is ranked No. 22 — its first ranking in seven years. Nebraska is one of six Big Ten teams in the preseason poll.

The Hokies' nonleague schedule also includes games against Kentucky and Missouri in the Bahamas.

Brooks wanted his team to have a challenging nonleague schedule.

"You have to schedule to your team to make them better prepared for the ACC, to win an ACC title," Brooks said. "We felt like we had a team that was good enough to handle that. We wanted to make sure that we're going to play against different type of teams. We're going to play against a Kentucky team that mirrors some of the things that some of the teams in our conference do — they're going to run, they're going to press. … Missouri, … they play a spread offense, so we're going to be able to experience that. We're going to go and play against a great team in Nebraska. … And then we go to Tennessee to play in front of probably 18,000 people.

"To get through it, I don't know what our record will be. It'll be very tough to get through it unscathed. But we're going to get the necessary experience from it that's going to help us achieve our ultimate goal, and that's to be ACC champions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.