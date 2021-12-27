Virginia Tech-North Carolina men's basketball game postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Tech

The COVID-19 issues that have affected a number of college basketball teams around the country in recent weeks are now a problem for Virginia Tech as well.

Virginia Tech announced Monday that its men's basketball team is in COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of Wednesday's game at North Carolina.

So far, Saturday's home game with Pittsburgh remains on the schedule.

This is the first time this season that the Hokies (8-5, 0-2 ACC) have had a game postponed or canceled.

The Tech players had returned to campus Sunday from their Christmas break.

A Tech spokesman refused to say how many people in the program had tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesman also refused to say if Tech had paused all men's basketball activities.

The Hokies last played at Duke last Wednesday. Tech reserve Jalen Haynes did not make that trip. A Tech spokesman said that night that Haynes was unavailable but refused to say if it was because Hayes was in COVID-19 protocols. The spokesman said Haynes’ absence was not for disciplinary or academic reasons.

Both teams in that game now have COVID-19 issues.

Duke announced Monday that it was in COVID-19 protocols and would have to postpone its Wednesday game at Clemson.

Because of a recent change in ACC policy, Tech will not suffer a forfeit league loss because of the North Carolina game.

The league announced last Wednesday that its athletic directors had scrapped their forfeit policy because of the rash of cancellations and postponements that have hit college basketball this month because of COVID-19. The ACC forfeit policy had been announced in October. Under the original policy, if a team could not play on the originally scheduled date because of COVID-19 issues, it would receive a forfeit league loss and the opponent would get a forfeit league win.

Under the new policy, ACC games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will merely be considered a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record.

Virginia Tech and Duke bring to seven the number of ACC men's basketball teams that have had to postpone or cancel at least one game this season because of COVID-19 issues.

The ACC announced Monday that Boston College remains in COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of BC's Wednesday home game with Florida State. That is the second straight game BC has been unable to play.

Georgia Tech announced Sunday that its game Wednesday at Syracuse has been postponed because of Georgia Tech's COVID-19 issues. That is the second straight game Georgia Tech has been unable to play.

Louisville announced last week it was pausing men's basketball activities and postponing last Wednesday's game with Kentucky because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Louisville program.

Syracuse had to postpone two nonleague games because of COVID-19 issues in its program but was set to return to action Monday night against Brown.

Florida State had to cancel one nonleague game and postpone another because of COVID-19 protocols but had been planning to return to action Wednesday in the now-postponed game at Boston College.

Virginia Tech also suffered COVID-19 woes last season.

A January game with Boston College was not played last season because of BC's COVID-19 issues.

The Hokies’ February home games against Florida State and Louisville were not played because of those foes’ COVID-19 issues.

But Virginia Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own last season. So Tech had to scrap a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with FSU.

Hokies coach Mike Young said in February that two non-players in the program tested positive and “too many” players were quarantined and unable to practice because of contact tracing.

After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23. The Hokies bounced back with a home rout of Wake Forest on Feb. 27, but that turned out to be their final regular-season game.

On March 2, the ACC announced that Virginia Tech’s rescheduled March 3 home game with Louisville was canceled because of a contact-tracing review in the Tech program. The ACC announced on March 3 that the Hokies’ March 6 regular-season finale at North Carolina State was canceled because of quarantining and the contact-tracing review.

Young said in March that those two cancellations did not stem from a positive test but rather from a contact-tracing issue after Tech had "some guys come in close contact with someone that tested positive."

