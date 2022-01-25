Virginia Tech 'not good enough' down the stretch at North Carolina

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team fizzled down the stretch again.

Five North Carolina players scored in double figures to help the Tar Heels beat the Hokies 78-68 on Monday night at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The Hokies dropped to 10-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. And they have two more challenges this week, with a home game against Miami on Wednesday and a visit to Florida State looming on Saturday.

"This is obviously hard. Hard for my team," Tech coach Mike Young said on a video conference after the game. "I want to hug them. I told them, … 'You don't want to hear it, I don't want to say it, but I'm going to say it anyway: [With] your effort and your attention to detail and your willingness to respond and fight, we're going to come through this thing and when we do, it's going to be beautiful.’

"We played well enough in a number of spots tonight to win. We didn't."

The Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3) took the lead for good with 16:39 left.

Sean Pedulla scored to cut the lead to 54-52 with 7:44 to go, but UNC answered with a 14-4 run to build a 68-56 cushion with 2:55 left. UNC made three of its 10 3-pointers in that run.

Young said Tech's play down the stretch was "not good enough."

"Didn't handle the things down the stretch that we've got to handle down the stretch — and things down the stretch that you expect to handle with the experience and the players that we have," Young said. "I've got to do a better job coaching them."

Oklahoma graduate transfer Brady Manek, a 6-foot-9 forward, had eight of his 15 points in the 14-4 run.

"He just kept coming," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Two of Manek's four 3-pointers came in that run.

"He is a catch-and-shoot sniper and we allowed him to get some space and get it in the air," Young said. "Can't do that and expect to keep him under wraps. … You need to take those types of opportunities away from Manek."

After Tech's Nahiem Alleyne missed a jumper, Manek sank a 3-pointer to extend the UNC lead to 57-52 with 6:07 left.

After Tech's Keve Aluma made two free throws, Caleb Love (22 points) made one of two free throws.

Aluma turned the ball over. Love missed a shot, but Manek grabbed the offensive rebound and dunked to extend the lead to 60-54.

After Alleyne missed a 3-pointer, Love made two free throws.

Mutts turned the ball over. Manek sank another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 65-54.

After Mutts scored, R.J. Davis buried his lone 3-pointer of the game to extend the lead to 68-56.

Tech also had issues down the stretch in its first five games of the month.

•In a 68-63 home loss to North Carolina State, the Hokies led 59-58 with 4:54 left. But State went on an 8-0 run to grab a 66-59 lead with 40 seconds to go.

•Tech led Virginia 52-48 with 3:14 left but never scored again in a 54-52 loss.

•In a 79-73 win over Notre Dame, Tech led 71-65 with 3:45 to go before the Fighting Irish tied the game at 71 with 2:03 left.

•In last week's 62-59 win at N.C. State, Tech led 60-53 with 2:16 to go before State scored six straight points to cut the lead to 60-59.

•In last weekend's 68-63 loss at Boston College, the game was tied at 61 with 4:23 left. But Tech scored just two points the rest of the way.

Tech lost at UNC for the eighth straight time.

The Tar Heels were coming off back-to-back lopsided losses at Miami and at Wake Forest, but they improved to 10-0 at home Monday.

UNC's Armando Bacot, a 6-10 post player, had his 10th straight double-double. In fact, he had a double-double by halftime. He finished the game with 14 points and 19 rebounds.

"He is a house," Young said. "Everybody in this league has a hard time keeping him off the glass. The Hokies certainly had their struggles. … My team gave me everything in their tank to get extra bodies on him."

"He's going to keep coming at you every single play, not only trying to post … but then once the shot goes up, that's when the real battle starts," Mutts said.

The Hokies, who were outrebounded in last weekend's loss at BC, were again overmatched on the boards Monday. UNC outrebounded the Hokies 43-32.

"My team gave me everything they had [on the boards]," Young said. "We've got to do a better job."

Manek snared eight rebounds.

The Tar Heels jumped to a 14-6 lead with 14:43 left in the first half. Bacot had 12 points and was 6 of 6 from the field at that point.

But Bacot scored just two points the rest of the game.

"We [had] to send additional bodies down there to him," Young said. "[And] just another set of eyes on that passer and trying to discourage the post entry to Bacot. I thought all in all we did a really good job with it."

North Carolina shot only 36.5% from the field to Tech's 46.6%. But the Tar Heels went 22 of 26 from the free-throw line, while Tech was 7 of 11.

"Just frustrated that we're 7 of 11 from the foul line and they're 22 of [26]," Young said. "Keep digging, man."

UNC had 10 3-pointers to Tech's seven. UNC's Leaky Black made two 3-pointers despite entering the game with only two 3-pointers on the season.

Aluma had 19 points and six rebounds for Tech, while Hunter Cattoor added 13 points and seven rebounds. Alleyne had 10 points.

