Virginia Tech not ruling out change on field goal kicking after second short miss

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is putting his team's struggles under the microscope following a 27-21 loss to West Virginia and one area of concern is the team's field goal kicking.
Tech starting place kicker John Parker Romo missed his second field goal inside 35 yards in Saturday's loss. He missed a 24-yarder at the end of the first half with the Hokies trailing 24-7. He missed a 31-yard attempt against North Carolina.
“We will continue to look at that too,” Fuente said. “We got too, we owe that to everybody on the team at all positions. We will continue to look at Will (Ross) and see how he does. Hopefully, Parker settles down and trusts his fundamentals and punches some of those shorter ones threw. We have an obligation to the team to evaluate all of that."
The former Tulsa transfer hadn’t attempted a field goal since the 2018 season before the Hokies opener against North Carolina. Romo handled kickoff duties for Tech last season and filled in once at punter when Oscar Bradburn wasn't able to play against Notre Dame in 2019.
The operation has been clean this year with veteran Oscar Shadley snapping to punter Peter Moore, who is handling the holding duties.
Romo's struggles have come as surprise given Romo's consistency in practice.
“He's been pretty solid from what we have seen,” Fuente said. “I'm not really an expert on the mechanics of it all and all that sort of stuff, but all I have to go off of is what I've seen and I've seen him make a whole bunch of them."
Then starting kicker Brian Johnson missed five straight field goals and was ranked last in the ACC in completion percentage going into the season finale against Virginia. Fuente gave backup kicker Jordan Stout a brief try in the Commonwealth Cup before going back to Johnson for a 42-yard attempt in overtime.
He connected on the kick and became one of the more consistent place kickers in the conference over the next two seasons, but most of his misses at the time came from 40-plus yards out.
Special teams coach James Shibest spoke about the possibility of this very scenario before the season.
“I’m scared to death a little bit,” Shibest said, of having a new starting kicker and punter. “You’ve got to throw them out there and let them go swim. And you still don’t know until they do it in a game. I do feel like we’ve got some guys that have done well in spring practice and fall camp that can do it and are talented, but you never know until they go out and do it in a game. It’s always an unknown until they go out and do it in a game.”