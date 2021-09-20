Virginia Tech not ruling out change on field goal kicking after second short miss

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is putting his team's struggles under the microscope following a 27-21 loss to West Virginia and one area of concern is the team's field goal kicking.

Tech starting place kicker John Parker Romo missed his second field goal inside 35 yards in Saturday's loss. He missed a 24-yarder at the end of the first half with the Hokies trailing 24-7. He missed a 31-yard attempt against North Carolina.

“We will continue to look at that too,” Fuente said. “We got too, we owe that to everybody on the team at all positions. We will continue to look at Will (Ross) and see how he does. Hopefully, Parker settles down and trusts his fundamentals and punches some of those shorter ones threw. We have an obligation to the team to evaluate all of that."

The former Tulsa transfer hadn’t attempted a field goal since the 2018 season before the Hokies opener against North Carolina. Romo handled kickoff duties for Tech last season and filled in once at punter when Oscar Bradburn wasn't able to play against Notre Dame in 2019.

The operation has been clean this year with veteran Oscar Shadley snapping to punter Peter Moore, who is handling the holding duties.

Romo's struggles have come as surprise given Romo's consistency in practice.