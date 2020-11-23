Virginia Tech not sure if injured defensive back Jermaine Waller will play again this season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente doesn't sound optimistic about defensive back Jermaine Waller coming back for the team's final two games.

The Hokies face Clemson on Dec. 5 at Lane Stadium after a bye week then host Virginia on Dec. 12 in the team's regular season finale.

Waller hasn't played since the team's loss to Liberty — his would be game-winning touchdown on a blocked field goal was waived off — and that was only his second start of the season. He has 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup.

"I don't know," Fuente said, when asked if Waller would return. "I don't know if he will be able to come back or not. He's working hard and diligently to get his body feeling better. I just don't know. The door is still open, but I don't know if he will be able to go or not."

Tech was expected to have one of the top cornerback pairings in the country this season with Caleb Farley and Waller, but it hasn't worked out that way. Farley opted out before the team opened fall camp and Waller has been sidelined all year with injuries.