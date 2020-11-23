Virginia Tech not sure if injured defensive back Jermaine Waller will play again this season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente doesn't sound optimistic about defensive back Jermaine Waller coming back for the team's final two games.
The Hokies face Clemson on Dec. 5 at Lane Stadium after a bye week then host Virginia on Dec. 12 in the team's regular season finale.
Waller hasn't played since the team's loss to Liberty — his would be game-winning touchdown on a blocked field goal was waived off — and that was only his second start of the season. He has 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup.
"I don't know," Fuente said, when asked if Waller would return. "I don't know if he will be able to come back or not. He's working hard and diligently to get his body feeling better. I just don't know. The door is still open, but I don't know if he will be able to go or not."
Tech was expected to have one of the top cornerback pairings in the country this season with Caleb Farley and Waller, but it hasn't worked out that way. Farley opted out before the team opened fall camp and Waller has been sidelined all year with injuries.
The junior had offseason surgery to repair a fractured bone in his foot that he played with last season. His rehab continued into fall camp and forced him to miss Tech's first two games. He made his debut against North Carolina, but suffered an arm injury late in the game.
Tech has started six different combinations at corner back this season with Brion Murray starting six games and true freshman Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman have each started four times.
“The thing about Jermaine is that he’s incredibly sharp, he understands the scheme,” Fuente said, in October. “He’s technically very sound. On top of that, he’s obviously a talented player. We have sorely missed him and hope that we can keep him going throughout this season. He desperately wants to play and help this football team. We are better with him out there.”
Waller was honorable mention All-ACC in 2019 and made the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list (the award given out annually to the nation’s defensive back). He had 46 tackles (33 solo) with 1.5 sacks, 13 passes defended and three interceptions in 2019.
