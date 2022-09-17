Virginia Tech notebook: Moss, receivers make strides

BLACKSBURG – Christian Moss looks the part. At 6-foot-3, 193 pounds, the redshirt freshman receiver has the kind of length and speed that could give Virginia Tech’s receiving corps a much-needed boost.

Saturday was a big step in that direction.

Targeted often early, Moss made the first five catches of his college career in the Hokies’ 27-7 victory over Wofford at Lane Stadium.

“I feel like I’ve just been waiting on my opportunity,” said Moss, who finished with 50 receiving yards. “Today was my really like my coming-out party. I’ve always known the talent that I have. It was just a matter of me waiting to show it. Today, I think, was that day.”

The Hokies spread the ball around, with 11 different players making at least one catch. Jadan Blue made four snags (including a touchdown) and Stephen Gosnell caught three passes, but Moss’ performance might have been the most encouraging for the Hokies.

“He’s got really good abilities,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “He’s long. He’s kind of slinky. He catches the ball well. It’s a matter of just growing up and mastering your craft and really diving into this thing.”

Big moment for Duke

As soon as he saw the defensive alignment, Bryce Duke knew he had a shot at six points.

The true freshman running back was proven right a moment later, as he caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Tech’s final score of the game.

It was the first career TD snag for Duke, who played only on special teams in the first two games.

“There’s nothing like it,” Duke said. “That’s why I had to celebrate with my boys in the end zone. You only get one first touchdown – especially a first touchdown at Lane. I’m going to cherish that moment my whole life.”

Duke was wide open down the left sideline as he’d anticipated, but the wheel route required an on-target throw from quarterback Grant Wells and high concentration as Duke tracked the ball.

“Over-the-shoulder passes, they’re more difficult than simple catches,” Duke said. “We practice them so many times and I put in extra work with the jugs and stuff like that. It kind turns those harder catches easy.”

Strong support

A week after playing in front of a sellout crowd for their home opener, the Hokies drew 62,043 for this morning game against an FCS foe. Pry and the players praised the atmosphere, which was a question mark coming into the game.

“We have one of the best fan bases,” Duke said. “That’s a big reason why I came here – the fan base is ridiculous. I was definitely surprised, because I was thinking about it: 11 a.m., shoot, that’s when I’ve got class and stuff like that. These people have got to get up early to come to these games.”

LOOSE ENDS: RB Keshawn King and DE TyJuan Garbutt did not play for precautionary reasons as they nurse minor injuries…PK William Ross made field goals of 46 and 41 yards and now is 5 for 5 to begin his Tech career…WR Kaleb Smith was held out of the second half for a recurring injury and will be reevaluated…Tech paid Wofford $450,000 for the visit. The college has just 1,770 students.