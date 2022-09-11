Virginia Tech notes: Hokies turn up pressure on BC QB

BLACKSBURG -- Virginia Tech started turning pressures into sacks on Saturday night.

A week after dropping the quarterback just once despite heavy pressure in a 20-17 loss to Old Dominion, the Hokies sacked Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec five times in their 27-10 victory at Lane Stadium.

"It was a point of emphasis this week," Tech coach Brent Pry said. "We also brought some pressure early, created some one-on-one situations with the front and then tried to mix it up. Showed pressure, played coverage. And the guys got on edges. They did a nice job. We knew we had to get after the quarterback."

Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt registered one sack among his three tackles for loss. The Hokies also got full or partial sacks from Dax Hollifield, C.J. McCray, Cole Nelson, Wilfried Pene and Norell Pollard.

"When it's time to pin our ears back, we have to go get home, we have to go get there," Garbutt said. "I thought as a group, as a collective unit, as a defense, we just all wanted to play fast, play with relentless effort.”

Bounce-back effort

Tech QB Grant Wells was highly critical of his own performance after throwing four interceptions against ODU. He went 16 for 25 for 140 yards and a touchdown against BC.

Perhaps most importantly, he didn't throw a pick.

“He was great all week," Pry said. "First of all, he was steady, he was confident. I thought he bounced back really well. He managed the game, he made good decisions."

Wells also was credited for nine carries for 24 yards, getting sacked just once.

“I think he carried himself great," tight end Connor Blumrick said. "Got selected as a captain, so the whole team looks up to him. I know he was down on himself last week, but coming back in Lane Stadium versus an ACC opponent and handling the game the way that he did, I’m proud of him. I wouldn’t want anyone else back there.”

Key drive

After Boston College cut the deficit to 17-10 late in the third quarter, the Hokies responded with a touchdown drive of their own. Wells hit Kaleb Smith on a 49-yard pass down the right sideline that put Tech in position to score.

“That was a big drive," Wells said. "We knew that as an offense that we couldn’t let that team hang around. That one play in particular really helped grow the momentum that we had."

Wells capped the drive by finding Smith again -- this time, on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

"That’s what we didn’t do last week -- the offense taking the reins and converting," Pry said. "And a heck of a catch by Kaleb and a great throw by Grant to extend that drive and go down and score. That’s exactly what needed to happen, and that’s what good football teams do."

LOOSE ENDS: Running back Keshawn King, who ran for a 65-yard touchdown, suffered what Pry termed a "minor injury" and is day to day. Pry said he expects him to bounce back quickly...Blumrick led the Hokies with five catches on six targets for 46 yards, including a key 15-yard snag on a third-and-12 during the third-quarter touchdown drive...BC went 2 for 15 on third down...Tech's Peter Moore averaged 45.3 yards on his seven punts, including a 67-yarder...Dax Hollifield topped the Hokies in tackles (eight) for the second straight week.