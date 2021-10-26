Virginia Tech notes: Seth Greenberg high on Hokies

"I like their backcourt," Greenberg said. "A big key will be for Kihei not to try to do too much. The more he tries to do, sometimes the less effective he is. He needs to lead, get them in offense. And I do like playing the two point guards together."

Greenberg, Jay Bilas and LaPhonso Ellis launched a new podcast, "Bald Men on Campus," earlier this month. Their ACC Network show of the same name will return in January.

Gabbard retiring

Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Tom Gabbard, who has overseen the school's athletic facilities boom, will retire at the end of the football season.

Gabbard is Tech's senior associate athletic director for facilities and operations. He has served under both current athletic director Whit Babcock and Babcock's predecessor, the late Jim Weaver.

Gabbard first worked under Weaver at UNLV. Weaver hired Gabbard in 1998 to be Tech's associate athletic director for internal affairs. Gabbard was in charge of facilities when he had that title as well.