Virginia Tech notes: Seth Greenberg high on Hokies

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team begins its season in two weeks.
ESPN analyst and former Hokies coach Seth Greenberg foresees a successful year.
The Hokies return three starters from a team that finished third in the ACC standings. Tech coach Mike Young could start three fifth-year seniors and two juniors this season.
"What wins in college basketball today is veteran teams. They've got experience," Greenberg said of the Hokies this month at ACC media day.
"They've got a toughness. They've got a hard outer shell. And they compete offensively and defensively — not all teams compete offensive and defensively. They make you guard, they get the shot they want, they attack matchups that they have an advantage over. And defensively, they have a physicality to them. So I really like their team."
When Tech made the NCAAs under Greenberg in 2007, the Hokies started three seniors, one junior and one sophomore.
This year's team will also have an old starting lineup.
"Those [old] teams are fun to coach," Greenberg said. "There's no surprises for those teams. They understand there's going to be some adversity. … They understand how to prepare for a game. … They have a clear understanding of their identity, of who they are individually and collectively and how they win.
"That team I had, everyone did what they did well. Mike does a great job of getting those guys to play to their strengths, … doing what they do well. That's the most important thing — don't show people what you can't do, show people what you can do."
One of Tech's fifth-year seniors is graduate transfer point guard Storm Murphy, who previously played for Young at Wofford.
"Storm is an experienced, fifth-year leader at the point who knows exactly [what Young wants]. It's not like he's a normal guy that's coming in the [transfer] portal," Greenberg said.
The other fifth-year seniors are post players Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts.
"[The Hokies] create matchup problems in their frontcourt," Greenberg said.
Greenberg predicts Duke will win the ACC regular-season title, with Florida State second, North Carolina third, Virginia Tech fourth and Virginia fifth out of 15 teams.
"Duke is extremely talented," Greenberg said.
UVa coach Tony Bennett returns two starters from the team that won the ACC regular-season title.
"This might be the least talented … team he's had in awhile," Greenberg said.
The Cavaliers welcome back starting guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman.
"I like their backcourt," Greenberg said. "A big key will be for Kihei not to try to do too much. The more he tries to do, sometimes the less effective he is. He needs to lead, get them in offense. And I do like playing the two point guards together."
Greenberg, Jay Bilas and LaPhonso Ellis launched a new podcast, "Bald Men on Campus," earlier this month. Their ACC Network show of the same name will return in January.
Gabbard retiring
Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Tom Gabbard, who has overseen the school's athletic facilities boom, will retire at the end of the football season.
Gabbard is Tech's senior associate athletic director for facilities and operations. He has served under both current athletic director Whit Babcock and Babcock's predecessor, the late Jim Weaver.
Gabbard first worked under Weaver at UNLV. Weaver hired Gabbard in 1998 to be Tech's associate athletic director for internal affairs. Gabbard was in charge of facilities when he had that title as well.
Gabbard has shepherded many projects, including the south-end-zone and west-side expansions of Lane Stadium; the creation of the Tech basketball practice facility; the creation of the football practice facility and the football locker-room facility; the renovation of English Field; the creation of the athletes' dining center; the creation of the baseball hitting facility and the softball hitting facility; the renovation of Rector Field House; the creation of the soccer/lacrosse stadium; and the renovations to Cassell Coliseum.
The state of Tech's athletic facilities was one reason ACC schools voted in 2003 to add Tech.
Gabbard, who declined an interview request Tuesday, also was the supervisor for men's basketball and several other teams during his reign.
Masks needed in Cassell
Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that fans will have to wear masks at basketball games and wrestling matches at Cassell Coliseum in the upcoming season.
Fans have already been required to wear masks at volleyball matches at Cassell this fall.
As has been the case at football games this season, fans will no longer be able to enter basketball games and wrestling matches at Cassell with paper tickets. They must use mobile tickets.
As also has been the case at Lane Stadium this fall, Tech is switching to cashless purchases at the Cassell concession stands. Fans must use credit cards, debit cards or gift cards.
Beer and hard seltzers will again be sold at Cassell basketball games and wrestling matches, just as they were in the 2019-20 school year, when the general public was last welcome at Cassell.