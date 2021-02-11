Virginia Tech notes: Wrestling team hopes to keep rolling

The Virginia Tech wrestling team is coming off its biggest win of the season, but there is still plenty on the line in its next match.

The Hokies, who rose from No. 8 to No. 4 in Tuesday's national coaches poll, clinched at least a share of the ACC regular-season title by knocking off then-No. 3 North Carolina State last Friday night.

If the Hokies (8-0, 4-0) beat 16th-ranked Pittsburgh (3-3, 1-3) in their regular-season finale at 6 p.m. Friday at Cassell Coliseum, they will clinch that crown outright.

"We can't let that [win over State] affect us," Tech coach Tony Robie said Wednesday in a phone interview. "It was an emotional evening. It was fun. But we've got to make sure we stay focused.

"Our guys understand what's at stake, … but it's always hard. … Sometimes you have a lull after a match like that."

Be it in a tie or alone, Tech is assured of finishing atop the ACC standings for the first time in four years. It is no small accomplishment, considering that five of the ACC's six teams are in the national coaches Top 25 poll.

The Hokies beat State 17-16 in a match that came down to the third tiebreaker, which was the total points each team earned during the night's bouts. Tech finished with 49 points to State's 48.