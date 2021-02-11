Virginia Tech numbers at offensive tackle ‘pretty shallow’ for spring camp

Dzansi has 17 career starts with 12 of those at tackle (10 at right tackle), but he’s moved all over the line during his career.

The other lineman in the mix will be Derrell Bailey, Danijel Miletic and Parker Clements. Bailey was recently moved over to the offensive line from the defensive side of the ball while Miletic is a three-star freshman out of Germany.

Clements is a 6-foot-7, 292-pounder former three-star signee out of Lugoff-Elgin High School in South Carolina.

“Parker will definitely be on the edge,” Cornelsen said. “He’s going to have to be ready to go win the job right now. He’s capable of it. He’s extremely talented. We really like everything about him, being in his first year still, he’s got the ingredients to be a really, really good one.”

That doesn’t mean Cornelsen and offensive line coach Vance Vice will turn to the younger guys if they aren’t ready. Tech could call upon some of the team’s more experienced interior lineman to move to the outside if needed.

“We’re going to have some false depth, if you will, going into the season at tackle just because our inside guys are capable of moving outside if we need them to,” Cornelsen said. “From (Brock) Hoffman to Lecitus (Smith), of course Silas has played both inside and out. We have some flexibility there with old, experienced, good football players that have practiced and played a little bit on the edge, and that gives us a little bit of kind of false depth.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.