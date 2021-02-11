Virginia Tech numbers at offensive tackle ‘pretty shallow’ for spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches aren’t being shy about the team’s lack of offensive line depth going into spring camp.
Coach Justin Fuente said adding another offensive lineman or two before the fall would be the staff’s “No. 1” priority when evaluating the transfer market.
Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen added some additional context to those comments when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and pointed to the team’s lack of depth at offensive tackle as his main concern.
“That’s the position now, this spring where we’re going to be pretty shallow,” Cornelsen said.
The Hokies took a hit right at the start of the offseason when Doug Nester — the highest rated offensive line signee in program history — decided to enter the transfer portal.
He would have been high on the list of options to replace starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who entered the NFL Draft after earning All-ACC first team and consensus second-team All-American honors.
Luke Tenuta and Silas Dzansi are the only two offensive lineman on the roster with experience at tackle entering spring camp. Tenuta is an obvious candidate to step in for Darrisaw after starting 13 games the last two years at right tackle.
According to Pro Football Focus, Tenuta was Tech’s third-highest rated player behind Darrisaw and Khalil Herbert with a 85.7 overall grade. He played 593 snaps last year and allowed nine pressures (four sacks).
Dzansi has 17 career starts with 12 of those at tackle (10 at right tackle), but he’s moved all over the line during his career.
The other lineman in the mix will be Derrell Bailey, Danijel Miletic and Parker Clements. Bailey was recently moved over to the offensive line from the defensive side of the ball while Miletic is a three-star freshman out of Germany.
Clements is a 6-foot-7, 292-pounder former three-star signee out of Lugoff-Elgin High School in South Carolina.
“Parker will definitely be on the edge,” Cornelsen said. “He’s going to have to be ready to go win the job right now. He’s capable of it. He’s extremely talented. We really like everything about him, being in his first year still, he’s got the ingredients to be a really, really good one.”
That doesn’t mean Cornelsen and offensive line coach Vance Vice will turn to the younger guys if they aren’t ready. Tech could call upon some of the team’s more experienced interior lineman to move to the outside if needed.
“We’re going to have some false depth, if you will, going into the season at tackle just because our inside guys are capable of moving outside if we need them to,” Cornelsen said. “From (Brock) Hoffman to Lecitus (Smith), of course Silas has played both inside and out. We have some flexibility there with old, experienced, good football players that have practiced and played a little bit on the edge, and that gives us a little bit of kind of false depth.”