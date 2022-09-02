 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech-ODU second half delayed while Hokies coaches stuck in elevator

Virginia Tech ODU
Courtesy of ESPN

NORFOLK — The second half of Virginia Tech's season-opener against Old Dominion was delayed for more than 20 minutes when multiple Hokies coaches were stuck in the elevator trying to get back up into the coaches box. 

Both teams lined up for the second half kickoff, but were told to wait by the officials. 

The ESPNU broadcast showed an empty picture of Tech's coaching booth located on the fifth floor of ODU's S.B. Ballard Stadium. 

Tech coach Brent Pry told reporters during fall camp that he planned on having linebackers coach Shawn Quinn and safeties coach Pierson Prioleau in the box to represent the defense and offensisve coordinator Tyler Bowen would call plays from the box. 

There would also be a handful of grad assistants up there during games. 

