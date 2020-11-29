Virginia Tech offense goes back to the drawing board for final stretch

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches spent Monday poring over the team’s first nine games.
Coach Justin Fuente normally would have handed that assignment out after the season, but he decided a full-scale review was needed going into an off week amid the team’s three-game losing streak.
“All of them will provide a report back to me this evening on what we’ve done well, what we need to improve on, anything that has given us problems, so on and so forth, a pretty short summation of the direction we need to go, our personnel issues that we’ve had,” Fuente said.
The Hokies have struggled defensively throughout the season, but one of the more pressing issues with two games left is reversing the recent offensive downturn. The team’s strong overall offensive numbers through nine weeks — they are averaging 33.2 points and 450.1 yards — hide the team’s recent struggles.
Tech’s third-down conversion rate is near the bottom of the FBS at 35.5% (38 of 101) and the Hokies have only scored touchdowns on 55% of their trips inside the red zone over the last five weeks. They have only scored touchdowns on 63.2% of their trips inside the 25-yard line this season.
Fans have been particularly frustrated with Tech’s performance in short-yardage situations on third and fourth downs (they went 1 for 6 on short-yardage situations against Pittsburgh).
“I think the biggest thing that I see is that this is the hardest year to ever improve,” Fuente said. “It’s been the hardest year to have a team improve. When I say that, I mean, you have no foundation – and this is for everybody, we’re no different than anybody else, but a non-traditional offseason, no spring ball, fall camp was less than ideal, to say the least.”
Tech players also commented on the offensive woes when they spoke to the media on Tuesday.
“Just little small things that we haven’t been doing all the time that we just got to get cleaned up,” Tech tight end James Mitchell said. “It’s really nothing like bad that’s been going on.”
Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson and offensive lineman Brock Hoffman offered similar assessments, and each player took turns defending the team’s play-calling.
Hoffman was also confident the Hokies hadn’t lost the confidence they displayed earlier in the season when they rushed for 300-plus yards in three of their first four games.
The off week should help Tech at least get healthy for the final two games of the season. Herbert, Mitchell, wide receiver Tre Turner and multiple starting offensive linemen (Christian Darrisaw and Doug Nester) have all missed time in recent weeks, and Darrisaw is the only player that’s questionable for Tech’s game against Clemson on Dec. 5.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!