Virginia Tech offense goes back to the drawing board for final stretch

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches spent Monday poring over the team’s first nine games.

Coach Justin Fuente normally would have handed that assignment out after the season, but he decided a full-scale review was needed going into an off week amid the team’s three-game losing streak.

“All of them will provide a report back to me this evening on what we’ve done well, what we need to improve on, anything that has given us problems, so on and so forth, a pretty short summation of the direction we need to go, our personnel issues that we’ve had,” Fuente said.

The Hokies have struggled defensively throughout the season, but one of the more pressing issues with two games left is reversing the recent offensive downturn. The team’s strong overall offensive numbers through nine weeks — they are averaging 33.2 points and 450.1 yards — hide the team’s recent struggles.

Tech’s third-down conversion rate is near the bottom of the FBS at 35.5% (38 of 101) and the Hokies have only scored touchdowns on 55% of their trips inside the red zone over the last five weeks. They have only scored touchdowns on 63.2% of their trips inside the 25-yard line this season.