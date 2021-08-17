Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman continues community outreach with backpack donations

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman knows it’s a turbulent time for young students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s hoping to bring a smile to a few faces as they head back to the classroom this month by donating 350 backups filled with school supplies to rising sixth graders in Wythe County and to his former elementary school Celeste Henkel in Statesville.

The backpacks will also come with a signed photo from Virginia Tech’s starting center.

“The last year has been tough on a lot of people, and I just felt like I wanted to give these kids something to get the school year started off right,” Hoffman said. “It was kind of the perfect idea.”

He partnered up with Bob Huff Chevrolet and Huff Ford to provide the backpacks that will feature Hoffman’s brand new logo. The deal came together after the NCAA changed its NIL rules and allowed student-athletes to work with businesses.

“You know I came from Statesville where there were a lot of kids in high school fell off on the wrong tack, it was a low income high school,” Hoffman said. “When they changed the NIL laws, I wanted to give back and push kids to stay in school.”