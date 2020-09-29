BLACKSBURG — Brian Hoffman isn’t one to let his emotions get the best of him, but even he had to take a moment to collect himself when he saw his son Brock come out of the tunnel at Lane Stadium on Saturday night carrying the American flag.

It was a long 673 days for the Hoffman family since the last time Brock Hoffman dressed for a game.

“It was like, holy cow, here we are, it's finally here,” Brian Hoffman said. “When I saw him run out with the flag, it hit me really hard."

The family was put through the ringer by the NCAA last season in Brock’s much-documented attempt to get a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Hoffman transferred to Tech from Coastal Carolina to be closer to his family in Statesville, North Carolina with his mother still suffering from side effects after undergoing surgery to remove an acoustic neuroma (a non-cancerous brain tumor) in early 2017.

The NCAA showed little sympathy for the family who had to provide extensive documentation and answer a series of personal questions related to his mother’s condition before they ultimately denied Hoffman’s waiver since the offensive lineman didn’t immediately request a transfer after her original diagnosis.

The Hoffman family was well-represented at the game — families are each allowed four tickets this season, but two of Hoffman’s teammates gave him extra seats — with Brock’s sister, aunt and uncle and grandparents in the stands. The family attended last year’s Belk Bowl, but this was their first time together at Lane Stadium.

It was a party atmosphere for much of the night after Tech jumped out to an early 17-0 in the first quarter and Hoffman helped the offensive line dominate up front. The Hokies’ 314 rushing yards on 7.7 yard per carry made it one of the most productive nights on the ground in program history. Hoffman was named the ACC’s offensive lineman of the week on Monday.

“It was just a weight lifted off us,” Brian Hoffman said of seeing his son back on the field.

The night ended with Brock smoking a post-game celebratory cigar in the locker room. The pictures Hoffman posted of the moment on Sunday afternoon even made coach Justin Fuente smile.

“I was talking to my folks, and my dad said, ‘You know, you must have a mature team or an older team if they have a cigar in the locker room.’” Fuente said with a smile.

Brock even surprised his teammates with the cigar, a cheap $2.50 purchase from a tobacco store in Blacksburg.

“It was a long time coming,” Brian Hoffman said. “To play well and win, he felt it was the fight time.”

Forty years in the making

Tech’s entrance wasn’t the only time Hoffman’s family was overcome with emotion on Saturday night.

It happened again when Brock Hoffman went on the field for the team’s first field goal attempt — a 46-yarder from Brian Johnson — just moments into the game. Hoffman was at guard for the play next to long-snapper Enzo Anthony.

Anthony, a transfer from Virginia in the offseason, was told Saturday morning he would start for Oscar Shadley. Shadley, who was the team’s starting long snapper each of the last two seasons, was one of 23 players listed as unavailable for the game.

Hoffman’s father Brian has been friends with Anthony’s father since they were in the seventh grade at Port Charlotte Junior High. They maintained a close friendship through the years even as the Hoffman’s moved to North Carolina. The families would often get together in Tallahassee to take Brock and Enzo to Florida State games.

“After Brock ends up at Tech and Enzo ends up at UVA, we thought maybe they will play against each other,” Brian Hoffman said.

When Enzo Anthony made the “extraordinarily tough” decision to enter the transfer portal — he’s a direct descendant of UVA founder Thomas Jefferson — an assist from Brock ended up bringing them together.

“They call each other cousins and I know he told the coaching staff to look at his cousin's film,” David Anthony said. “I remember Fuente asking, 'how are you guys related?’”

They lined up on the field together every time Virginia Tech attempted an extra-point or field goal against N.C. State and each time the loudest cheers came from section 14.

"I wish I could (put it into words),” Anthony said. “The only thing I could do was hug Brian. It was amazing.”

Not all hugs and kisses

Brock Hoffman’s return probably wasn’t quite as celebrated on N.C. State’s sideline. Minutes after the game ended the Wolfpack’s talented defensive tackle Alim McNeill complained in a since deleted tweet that he was getting tackled all night.

McNeill finished with only one tackle (an assist) on Saturday night.

“If you line up on the opposite side of the ball of Brock, you’re not going to like him very much, at all. As a matter of facts, it’ll make you hate him,” Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith said.

According to Smith, Hoffman also got an earful from the officiating crew throughout the night.

“He (the official) just came down our sideline about four or five times about Brock,” Smith said. “Hey, 76, watch your hands. Don’t be holding out there. Because like I said, he’s a very physical guy, so he’s going to do what it takes to get you on that ground. So they’re telling him, watch your hands and this and that, but he’s just out there being physical, doing what he do.”

It was the kind of performance Hoffman’s teammates expected since he arrived in Blacksburg two years ago. Hoffman, who talks about bringing an “edge and nastiness to the line, brought that same attitude to every practice last season working with the scout team.

“Guys with that kind of intensity, they flip it on when they put the pads on,” offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said, in an offseason interview. “He's that kind of guy.”

Hoffman’s teammates — especially the underclassmen like Bryan Hudson, Doug Nester and Luke Tenuta — paid attention.

"Before we had a practice last year, he was already starting to develop as a leader in what was already a good room and good group of guys with leaders in there," Cornelsen said. "He was starting to develop into that type of guy and that's rare having not been through some of the battles during the season or spring ball, to already start to develop that respect among his teammates says a lot about him."

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw was quick to credit the center for the line’s newfound approach.

“I feel like last year we didn’t have that on the offensive line, like trying to finish guys after every play,” Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw said. “But this year you can definitely see it. We’re all trying to finish, get everybody to the ground. Because Brock, he’s just brought that to the unit that we didn’t have last year.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

