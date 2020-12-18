Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw declares for NFL draft

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw is headed to the NFL. Many NFL draft analysts are projecting the 6-foot-5, 314-pound junior to be a first round pick.
The junior posted a lengthy message to fans on social media outlining his decision on Friday.
“The past 3 years have been the ride of a lifetime,” Darrisaw wrote. “I was honored to have the opportunity to compete in the ACC and represent Virginia Tech; I will cherish these times forever. Since I was young, it has been my dream to play in the NFL. With careful consideration, prayer and family support, I have made the decision to forgo my senior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Darrisaw only missed two games in his career — he started 34 of the team’s last 36 games the last three years — and was named honorable mention All-ACC in 2019. Pro Football Focus, an analytics website, had Darrisaw as the highest rated left tackle in the country this season (and highest graded lineman overall).
The offensive lineman was one of the biggest recruiting successes of coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. Darrisaw was unranked for much of his high school career and didn’t have a single other FBS offer.
Former wide receiver Holmon Wiggins was instrumental in bringing Darrisaw to the attention of Tech’s coaching staff.
“It got to a point where I was like this dude is a no-brainer,” Wiggins told The Roanoke Times in 2018. “We knew he was going to be a little green from the standpoint of playing the position, but he’s big, he’s athletic, he’s strong and when he starts to figure it out it can be scary how good he can be.”
After a brief stint at Fork Union, Darrisaw arrived in Blacksburg for the 2018 and immediately earned the starting job. He shut down talented Florida State defensive end Brian Burns in his debut. Burns finished second in the league that year with 10 sacks.
Tech’s staff continually praised Darrisaw’s consistency and his toughness.
“He has been an absolute warrior,” Fuente said, earlier this season. “He basically played over a half a year on one foot a couple years ago.”
Darrisaw’s teammates said he set a high standard for them to follow.
“Just his focus, for real,” Virginia Tech offensive lineman Silas Dzansi said, earlier this month. “He’s probably one of my best friends on the team, and just from watching him come in the year after me and watching him grow to the first round draft pick that he is right now, it’s unbelievable. I always just try to watch everything he does from his strong hands to his low technique. Everything he does is good.”
Darrisaw could go in the first along with defensive back Caleb Farley, who opted out before the season. Farley is one of the top cornerbacks in the draft pool by most NFL analysts. It would be only the third time in program history Tech had multiple players taken in the first round of the same draft.
The last time that happened was in 2018 when Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds were taken in the first round.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!