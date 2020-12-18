Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw declares for NFL draft

“It got to a point where I was like this dude is a no-brainer,” Wiggins told The Roanoke Times in 2018. “We knew he was going to be a little green from the standpoint of playing the position, but he’s big, he’s athletic, he’s strong and when he starts to figure it out it can be scary how good he can be.”

After a brief stint at Fork Union, Darrisaw arrived in Blacksburg for the 2018 and immediately earned the starting job. He shut down talented Florida State defensive end Brian Burns in his debut. Burns finished second in the league that year with 10 sacks.

Tech’s staff continually praised Darrisaw’s consistency and his toughness.

“He has been an absolute warrior,” Fuente said, earlier this season. “He basically played over a half a year on one foot a couple years ago.”

Darrisaw’s teammates said he set a high standard for them to follow.