Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw earns AP All-America honors

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw was named to The Associated Press second-team All-America team on Monday.
Darrisaw, who declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month, was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Hokies. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound junior is widely projected to be a first round pick in April.
The offensive lineman has also earned first-team All-America honors from CBS Sports as well as second-team honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus this month. He was named first-team All-ACC as well.
Alabama placed six players on the first-team including five on offense including quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris. The Crimson Tide are the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, wide receiver and running back on the first team offense in the same season.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named to the third-team offense while teammate Travis Etienne was the all-purpose player on the first-team offense. Etienne has been the second-team running back the last two seasons.
No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team along with cornerback Shaun Wade.
The first team includes:
Offense
Quarterback — Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.
Running backs — Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.
Tackles — Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.
Guards — Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.
Center — Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.
Tight end — Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.
Receivers — DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.
All-purpose player — Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.
Kicker — Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.
Defense
Ends — Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.
Tackles — Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.
Linebackers — Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.