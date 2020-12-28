Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw earns AP All-America honors

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw was named to The Associated Press second-team All-America team on Monday.

Darrisaw, who declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month, was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Hokies. The 6-foot-5, 314-pound junior is widely projected to be a first round pick in April.

The offensive lineman has also earned first-team All-America honors from CBS Sports as well as second-team honors from The Athletic and Pro Football Focus this month. He was named first-team All-ACC as well.

Alabama placed six players on the first-team including five on offense including quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris. The Crimson Tide are the first team since 1980 to place a quarterback, wide receiver and running back on the first team offense in the same season.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named to the third-team offense while teammate Travis Etienne was the all-purpose player on the first-team offense. Etienne has been the second-team running back the last two seasons.

No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.