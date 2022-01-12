Virginia Tech offensive lineman Johnny Jordan gains sixth year of eligibility

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive lineman Johnny Jordan had a surprise up his sleeve on Tuesday. Jordan, who participated in Senior Day before the Hokies faced Duke in November, was coming back for the 2022 season.

“LETS RUN IT BACK VT!!! Excited to announce I have been granted a sixth year and will be returning to VT for the 2022 season!!” Jordan tweeted.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Jordan applied for a medical waiver from his 2019 season at Maryland. He started six of the team’s first seven games at center this season, but missed the final four weeks of the year for what coach Mike Locksley described as “personal issues” at the time.

Jordan, who transferred to Tech after the 2020 season, played in 13 games for Tech last fall and made three starts at center.

According to Pro Football Focus, he played 245 snaps at center, 111 snaps at right guard and 80 snaps at left guard. He was the team’s second highest rated pass blocker with a 82.4 grade. The site said he only allowed four pressures (one quarterback hit and three quarterback hurries) on 196 pass attempts.

Former Virginia Tech offensive line coach Vance Vice, who recruited Jordan out of high school, played a key role in signing the transfer. Vice was one of the first coaches to contact Jordan once he entered the portal and that prior relationship gave the Hokies an inside track. The Leesburg native also considered Rutgers, Baylor and Texas Tech, but was eager to play in his home state.

Before coming to Tech, he was All-Big Ten honorable mention for Maryland in 2020 and made 16 career starts for the school.

Jordan’s decision gives the Hokies another boost up front going into next season after losing starting center Brock Hoffman, left guard Lecitus Smith and left tackle Luke Tenuta to the NFL. Fellow veteran Silas Dzansi also announced plans to return for one more season last week.

They give new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph four returning starters alongside third-year lineman Parker Clements and Kaden Moore.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.