Virginia Tech offensive linemen Doug Nester, Bryan Hudson entering names in transfer portal

Nester and Hudson quickly found their way onto the field as true freshman with Nester starting 10 games at right guard and Hudson starting 10 games at center. They were among the 28 true freshmen in the country that played more than 500 snaps.

Nester started seven games this season at right guard and also saw playing time at right tackle. Hudson started two games at right guard and played in eight games. Nester suffered an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the lineup against Pittsburgh and Clemson.

Babcock addressed the prevalence of transfers from the program on Tuesday, and the likelihood of more to come given the NCAA’s decision to pass a one-time free transfer rule.

“You’re going to see more of them, and it’s not gonna just be here,” Babcock said. “As I mentioned earlier, we were one of the first ones that had some people enter the transfer portal, and Hokies aren’t used to that. … anytime somebody leaves your program, you look at it, you don’t like it. All I’m saying is in the context of college football, this is changing rapidly and it is going to be a whole lot of movement.”

Virginia Tech has seen 28 players enter their names into the transfer portal (26 transferred) since it was put into place at the end of 2018.

