Virginia Tech offensive linemen Doug Nester, Bryan Hudson entering names in transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson will likely enter their names into the transfer portal this week, a source close to the situation has told The Roanoke Times.
A Virginia Tech school spokesperson said as of Tuesday night their names weren’t officially in the transfer portal, but declined comment on whether they intended to transfer.
According to a source, Nester and Hudson weren’t in attendance for a position meeting with the offensive line on Tuesday.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is scheduled to speak to reporters on Wednesday’s early signing day. Fuente has been having individual player meetings this week. Athletic director Whit Babcock held a press conference on Tuesday explaining his decision to move forward with Fuente and his staff for the 2021 season.
Nester and Hudson were part of a 2019 signing class that featured a talented group of offensive lineman.
Tech flipped Nester from Ohio State — he had been verbally committed to the school for two years — but changed his mind on national signing day. The four-star recruit out of Spring Valley High School in West Virginia was the No. 6 ranked guard in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Hudson was a 4-star recruit out of Scott County High School in Georgetown, Kentucky. The other two 2019 signees on the offensive line were William Pritchard, who signed a medical waiver after redshirting as a freshman, and Lord Botetourt alum Jesse Hanson.
Nester and Hudson quickly found their way onto the field as true freshman with Nester starting 10 games at right guard and Hudson starting 10 games at center. They were among the 28 true freshmen in the country that played more than 500 snaps.
Nester started seven games this season at right guard and also saw playing time at right tackle. Hudson started two games at right guard and played in eight games. Nester suffered an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the lineup against Pittsburgh and Clemson.
Babcock addressed the prevalence of transfers from the program on Tuesday, and the likelihood of more to come given the NCAA’s decision to pass a one-time free transfer rule.
“You’re going to see more of them, and it’s not gonna just be here,” Babcock said. “As I mentioned earlier, we were one of the first ones that had some people enter the transfer portal, and Hokies aren’t used to that. … anytime somebody leaves your program, you look at it, you don’t like it. All I’m saying is in the context of college football, this is changing rapidly and it is going to be a whole lot of movement.”
Virginia Tech has seen 28 players enter their names into the transfer portal (26 transferred) since it was put into place at the end of 2018.
