Virginia Tech OL Brock Hoffman signing with the Cleveland Browns as a priority free agent

STATESVILLE — It was a bittersweet moment for Brock Hoffman.

Hoffman achieved his dream of making an NFL roster on Saturday, but it was as a priority free agent with the Cleveland Browns after going undrafted on the third and final day of the 2022 draft.

He spent Saturday anxiously watching the draft unfold with his family and friends at his parent's house in Statesville, North Carolina. The day started with some optimism after five centers were selected during the first three rounds and Hoffman's agent Andy Ross listed around a dozen teams that were realistic possible destinations the draft picked back up.

The celebratory moment didn't come until very late in the day, and was muted with Hoffman having to give up on his childhood dream of being drafted.

“It’s not an ego thing or anything,” Hoffman said. “It was just something I really wanted to achieve. Something I worked my entire life for.”

Hoffman hoped earning offensive line practice player of the week for the East Team at the Shrine Bowl and a solid on-field workout for scouts at Tech’s pro day would solidify his draft stock after going overlooked through much of his career.

He didn’t receive any power five offers coming out of high school, and Virginia Tech was the only power five team to recruit him when he entered his name in the transfer portal in 2019. That came after a successful two-year stint for Coastal Carolina where he earned a starting job as a true freshman.

Hoffman, who felt similarly slighted a few months ago when he didn’t receive an invite to the NFL combine, also dealt with plenty of off the field adversity as well.

Brock’s mother Stephanie was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma — a noncancerous brain tumor — in early 2017 that required invasive surgery to remove. He transferred to Virginia Tech in order to be closer to his family, but was forced to sit out a whole year when the NCAA denied his waiver (and numerous appeals) for immediate eligibility.

While Hoffman was training in Atlanta for the NFL Draft, his grandfather unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack. He was only able to spend two days with his family for the funeral before getting back to his daily routine at Chip Smith’s Performance Systems.

Hoffman struggled with the seven-plus hour wait on Saturday — the stress of the day was etched on his face — but his goal hasn't changed. He's looking to the fall in hopes of officially making the team's roster.

“I’m ready, that's what I am," Hoffman said, to Cleveland offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Ross made sure to prepare Hoffman for this possibility by outlining the statistics for him leading up to the draft — only about 50% of seventh round picks make the roster of the team that drafts them and about 30% of the league is made up of undrafted free agents.

Hoffman plans on doing that, but now with an added chip on his shoulder.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.